iron-image is an element for displaying an image that provides useful sizing
and preloading options not found on the standard
<img> tag.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-image
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-image/iron-image.js';
</script>
<style>
iron-image {
width: 400px;
height: 400px;
background-color: lightgray;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<iron-image sizing="cover" preload src="http://lorempixel.com/600/400"></iron-image>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
import '@polymer/iron-image/iron-image.js';
class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-image sizing="contain" fade src="http://lorempixel.com/600/400"></iron-image>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('example-element', ExampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-image
cd iron-image
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm