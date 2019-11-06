openbase logo
@polymer/iron-image

by PolymerElements
3.0.2

Image element with sizing and preloading options

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

<iron-image>

<iron-image>

iron-image is an element for displaying an image that provides useful sizing and preloading options not found on the standard <img> tag.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/iron-image

In an HTML file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/iron-image/iron-image.js';
    </script>
    <style>
      iron-image {
        width: 400px;
        height: 400px;
        background-color: lightgray;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <iron-image sizing="cover" preload src="http://lorempixel.com/600/400"></iron-image>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';

import '@polymer/iron-image/iron-image.js';

class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <iron-image sizing="contain" fade src="http://lorempixel.com/600/400"></iron-image>
    `;
  }
}

customElements.define('example-element', ExampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-image
cd iron-image
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

