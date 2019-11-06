iron-image is an element for displaying an image that provides useful sizing and preloading options not found on the standard <img> tag.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - image

In an HTML file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > < style > iron-image { width : 400px ; height : 400px ; background-color : lightgray; } </ style > </ head > < body > < iron-image sizing = "cover" preload src = "http://lorempixel.com/600/400" > </ iron-image > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js' ; import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js' ; import '@polymer/iron-image/iron-image.js' ; class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-image sizing = "contain" fade src = "http://lorempixel.com/600/400" > </ iron-image > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'example-element' , ExampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-image cd iron-image npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests