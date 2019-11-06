The
iron-iconset-svg element allows users to define their own icon sets that
contain svg icons.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-iconset-svg
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-iconset-svg/iron-iconset-svg.js';
import '@polymer/iron-icon/iron-icon.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<iron-iconset-svg name="inline" size="24">
<svg>
<defs>
<g id="shape">
<rect x="12" y="0" width="12" height="24"></rect>
<circle cx="12" cy="12" r="12"></circle>
</g>
</defs>
</svg>
</iron-iconset-svg>
<iron-icon icon="inline:shape" role="img" aria-label="A shape"></iron-icon>
</body>
</html>
You can use an
<iron-iconset-svg> anywhere you could put a custom element,
such as in the shadow root of another component to expose icons to it. However,
if you're going to be creating many instances of the containing component, you
should move your
<iron-iconset-svg> out to a separate module. This prevents a
redundant
<iron-iconset-svg> from being added to the shadow root of each
instance of that component. See the demo (and specifically
demo/svg-sample-icons.js) for an example.
import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
import '@polymer/iron-iconset-svg/iron-iconset-svg.js';
import '@polymer/iron-icon/iron-icon.js';
class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-iconset-svg name="inline" size="24">
<svg>
<defs>
<g id="shape">
<rect x="12" y="0" width="12" height="24"></rect>
<circle cx="12" cy="12" r="12"></circle>
</g>
</defs>
</svg>
</iron-iconset-svg>
<iron-icon icon="inline:shape" role="img" aria-label="A shape"></iron-icon>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('example-element', ExampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-iconset-svg
cd iron-iconset-svg
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm