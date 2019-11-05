The
iron-iconset element allows users to define their own icon sets.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-iconset
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-iconset/iron-iconset.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<iron-iconset id="my-icons" src="my-icons.png" width="96" size="24"
icons="location place starta stopb bus car train walk">
</iron-iconset>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
import '@polymer/iron-iconset/iron-iconset.js';
class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-iconset id="my-icons" src="my-icons.png" width="96" size="24"
icons="location place starta stopb bus car train walk">
</iron-iconset>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('example-element', ExampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-iconset
cd iron-iconset
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm