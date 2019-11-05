The iron-iconset element allows users to define their own icon sets.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - iconset

In an HTML file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < iron-iconset id = "my-icons" src = "my-icons.png" width = "96" size = "24" icons = "location place starta stopb bus car train walk" > </ iron-iconset > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js' ; import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js' ; import '@polymer/iron-iconset/iron-iconset.js' ; class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-iconset id = "my-icons" src = "my-icons.png" width = "96" size = "24" icons = "location place starta stopb bus car train walk" > </ iron-iconset > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'example-element' , ExampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-iconset cd iron-iconset npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests