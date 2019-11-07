openbase logo
@polymer/iron-form

by PolymerElements
3.0.1

Custom form element

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

<iron-form>

<iron-form> is a wrapper around the HTML <form> element, that can validate and submit both custom and native HTML elements.

It has two modes: if allow-redirect is true, then after the form submission you will be redirected to the server response. Otherwise, if it is false, it will use an iron-ajax element to submit the form contents to the server.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/iron-form

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/iron-form/iron-form.js';
      import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <iron-form>
      <form method="get" action="/form/handler">
        <input type="text" name="name" value="Batman">
        <input type="checkbox" name="donuts" checked> I like donuts<br>
        <paper-checkbox name="cheese" value="yes" checked></paper-checkbox>
      </form>
    </iron-form>
  </body>
</html>

By default, a native <button> element (or input type="submit") will submit this form. However, if you want to submit it from a custom element's click handler, you need to explicitly call the iron-form's submit method:

  <paper-button raised onclick="submitForm()">Submit</paper-button>

  function submitForm() {
    document.getElementById('iron-form').submit();
  }

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-form/iron-form.js';
import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
    <iron-form>
      <form method="get" action="/form/handler">
        <input type="text" name="name" value="Batman">
        <input type="checkbox" name="donuts" checked> I like donuts<br>
        <paper-checkbox name="cheese" value="yes" checked></paper-checkbox>
      </form>
    </iron-form>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-form
cd iron-form
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

