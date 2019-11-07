<iron-form> is a wrapper around the HTML <form> element, that can validate and submit both custom and native HTML elements.

It has two modes: if allow-redirect is true, then after the form submission you will be redirected to the server response. Otherwise, if it is false, it will use an iron-ajax element to submit the form contents to the server.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - form

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < iron-form > < form method = "get" action = "/form/handler" > < input type = "text" name = "name" value = "Batman" > < input type = "checkbox" name = "donuts" checked > I like donuts < br > < paper-checkbox name = "cheese" value = "yes" checked > </ paper-checkbox > </ form > </ iron-form > </ body > </ html >

By default, a native <button> element (or input type="submit" ) will submit this form. However, if you want to submit it from a custom element's click handler, you need to explicitly call the iron-form 's submit method:

< paper-button raised onclick = "submitForm()" > Submit </ paper-button > function submitForm() { document.getElementById('iron-form').submit(); }

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-form/iron-form.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-form > < form method = "get" action = "/form/handler" > < input type = "text" name = "name" value = "Batman" > < input type = "checkbox" name = "donuts" checked > I like donuts < br > < paper-checkbox name = "cheese" value = "yes" checked > </ paper-checkbox > </ form > </ iron-form > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-form cd iron-form npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests