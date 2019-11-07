<iron-form> is a wrapper around the HTML
<form> element, that can
validate and submit both custom and native HTML elements.
It has two modes: if
allow-redirect is true, then after the form submission you
will be redirected to the server response. Otherwise, if it is false, it will
use an
iron-ajax element to submit the form contents to the server.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-form
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-form/iron-form.js';
import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<iron-form>
<form method="get" action="/form/handler">
<input type="text" name="name" value="Batman">
<input type="checkbox" name="donuts" checked> I like donuts<br>
<paper-checkbox name="cheese" value="yes" checked></paper-checkbox>
</form>
</iron-form>
</body>
</html>
By default, a native
<button> element (or
input type="submit") will submit this form.
However, if you want to submit it from a custom element's click handler, you need to explicitly
call the
iron-form's
submit method:
<paper-button raised onclick="submitForm()">Submit</paper-button>
function submitForm() {
document.getElementById('iron-form').submit();
}
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-form/iron-form.js';
import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-form>
<form method="get" action="/form/handler">
<input type="text" name="name" value="Batman">
<input type="checkbox" name="donuts" checked> I like donuts<br>
<paper-checkbox name="cheese" value="yes" checked></paper-checkbox>
</form>
</iron-form>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-form
cd iron-form
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm