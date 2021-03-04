IronFitBehavior

IronFitBehavior positions and fits an element in the bounds of another element and optionally centers it in the window or the other element.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - fit - behavior

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js' ; import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js' ; import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js' ; import {IronFitBehavior} from '@polymer/iron-fit-behavior/iron-fit-behavior.js' ; class SimpleFit extends mixinBehaviors ( IronFitBehavior , PolymerElement ) { static get template() { return html` < style > :host { background : lightblue; padding : 2px ; } </ style > verticalAlign: [[verticalAlign]], horizontalAlign: [[horizontalAlign]] ` ; } } customElements.define( 'simple-fit' , SimpleFit);

Then, in your HTML:

< script type = "module" src = "./simple-fit.js" > </ script > < style > #container { margin : 3em ; border : 2px dashed gray; padding : 3em ; } </ style > < div id = "container" > The < code > <simple-fit> </ code > below will be positioned within this div. < simple-fit id = "simpleFitElement" vertical-align = "bottom" horizontal-align = "left" auto-fit-on-attach > </ simple-fit > </ div >

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-fit-behavior cd iron-fit-behavior npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests