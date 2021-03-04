IronFitBehavior positions and fits an element in the bounds of another
element and optionally centers it in the window or the other element.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-fit-behavior
import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
import {IronFitBehavior} from '@polymer/iron-fit-behavior/iron-fit-behavior.js';
class SimpleFit extends mixinBehaviors(IronFitBehavior, PolymerElement) {
static get template() {
return html`
<style>
:host {
background: lightblue;
padding: 2px;
}
</style>
verticalAlign: [[verticalAlign]], horizontalAlign: [[horizontalAlign]]
`;
}
}
customElements.define('simple-fit', SimpleFit);
Then, in your HTML:
<script type="module" src="./simple-fit.js"></script>
<style>
#container {
margin: 3em;
border: 2px dashed gray;
padding: 3em;
}
</style>
<div id="container">
The <code><simple-fit></code> below will be positioned within this div.
<simple-fit id="simpleFitElement"
vertical-align="bottom"
horizontal-align="left"
auto-fit-on-attach
></simple-fit>
</div>
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-fit-behavior
cd iron-fit-behavior
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm