A collection of elements that display documentation about custom elements, mixins, classes, and more using the JSON descriptor format produced by Polymer Analyzer.
<iron-doc-nav> Show a table-of-contents.
<iron-doc-viewer> Manage routing and delegate to a child doc element.
<iron-doc-element> Show docs about a custom element.
<iron-doc-behavior> Show docs about a Polymer behavior.
<iron-doc-namespace> Show docs about a JavaScript namespace.
<iron-doc-class> Show docs about a JavaScript class.
<iron-doc-mixin> Show docs about a JavaScript mixin.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-doc-viewer
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/polymer/lib/elements/dom-bind.js';
import '@polymer/iron-ajax/iron-ajax.js';
import '@polymer/iron-doc-viewer/iron-doc-viewer.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<dom-bind>
<template>
<iron-ajax
auto
url="./analysis.json"
last-response="{{descriptor}}">
</iron-ajax>
<iron-doc-viewer
descriptor="[[descriptor]]"
root-namespace="MyNamespace">
</iron-doc-viewer>
</template>
</dom-bind>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-doc-viewer/iron-doc-viewer.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-doc-viewer
descriptor="[[descriptor]]"
root-namespace="MyNamespace">
</iron-doc-viewer>
`;
},
static get properties() {
return {
descriptor: {
type: Object,
value: {
// Analyzer descriptor goes here.
}
}
};
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
<iron-doc-viewer> handles URL routing to provide permanent addresses for all
locations in the documentation tree, including scroll anchor targets.
By default it uses the URL fragment for routing (e.g.
docs.html#/elements/my-element#property-foo), in order to support simple
static file hosts.
To use the real URL path for routing, set the
base-href property to the
server mount point, omitting the trailing slash (e.g.
/api/docs or empty
string for the root path). Note that this requires a host that serves the
application from all paths that should be handled by the doc viewer.
The iron-doc elements come with an optional material-design default theme that must be explicitly included as custom style:
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-doc-viewer/default-theme.js';
</script>
<custom-style>
<style is="custom-style" include="iron-doc-default-theme"></style>
</custom-style>
The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--iron-doc-accent-color
|Color for emphasis (e.g. hyperlink hover).
#1565c0
--iron-doc-font-body
|Mixin applied to non-code text.
{}
--iron-doc-font-code
|Mixin applied to code snippets.
{}
--iron-doc-title
|Mixin applied to page titles.
{}
--iron-doc-heading
|Mixin applied to section headings.
{}
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-doc-viewer
cd iron-doc-viewer
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm