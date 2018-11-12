openbase logo
@polymer/iron-doc-viewer

by PolymerElements
4.0.1 (see all)

Polymer documentation viewer elements

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<iron-doc-viewer>

A collection of elements that display documentation about custom elements, mixins, classes, and more using the JSON descriptor format produced by Polymer Analyzer.

See: Documentation, Demo.

You may also be interested in <iron-component-page>, which composes the iron-doc elements into a more complete documentation browser.

Elements

  • <iron-doc-nav> Show a table-of-contents.
  • <iron-doc-viewer> Manage routing and delegate to a child doc element.
  • <iron-doc-element> Show docs about a custom element.
  • <iron-doc-behavior> Show docs about a Polymer behavior.
  • <iron-doc-namespace> Show docs about a JavaScript namespace.
  • <iron-doc-class> Show docs about a JavaScript class.
  • <iron-doc-mixin> Show docs about a JavaScript mixin.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/iron-doc-viewer

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/polymer/lib/elements/dom-bind.js';
      import '@polymer/iron-ajax/iron-ajax.js';
      import '@polymer/iron-doc-viewer/iron-doc-viewer.js';
    </script>
  </head>

  <body>
    <dom-bind>
      <template>
        <iron-ajax
          auto
          url="./analysis.json"
          last-response="{{descriptor}}">
        </iron-ajax>

        <iron-doc-viewer
          descriptor="[[descriptor]]"
          root-namespace="MyNamespace">
        </iron-doc-viewer>
      </template>
    </dom-bind>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-doc-viewer/iron-doc-viewer.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <iron-doc-viewer
        descriptor="[[descriptor]]"
        root-namespace="MyNamespace">
      </iron-doc-viewer>
    `;
  },

  static get properties() {
    return {
      descriptor: {
        type: Object,
        value: {
          // Analyzer descriptor goes here.
        }
      }
    };
  }
}

customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Routing

<iron-doc-viewer> handles URL routing to provide permanent addresses for all locations in the documentation tree, including scroll anchor targets.

By default it uses the URL fragment for routing (e.g. docs.html#/elements/my-element#property-foo), in order to support simple static file hosts.

To use the real URL path for routing, set the base-href property to the server mount point, omitting the trailing slash (e.g. /api/docs or empty string for the root path). Note that this requires a host that serves the application from all paths that should be handled by the doc viewer.

Styling

The iron-doc elements come with an optional material-design default theme that must be explicitly included as custom style:

<script type="module">
  import '@polymer/iron-doc-viewer/default-theme.js';
</script>

<custom-style>
  <style is="custom-style" include="iron-doc-default-theme"></style>
</custom-style>

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom propertyDescriptionDefault
--iron-doc-accent-colorColor for emphasis (e.g. hyperlink hover).#1565c0
--iron-doc-font-bodyMixin applied to non-code text.{}
--iron-doc-font-codeMixin applied to code snippets.{}
--iron-doc-titleMixin applied to page titles.{}
--iron-doc-headingMixin applied to section headings.{}

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-doc-viewer
cd iron-doc-viewer
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

