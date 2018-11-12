A collection of elements that display documentation about custom elements, mixins, classes, and more using the JSON descriptor format produced by Polymer Analyzer.

You may also be interested in <iron-component-page> , which composes the iron-doc elements into a more complete documentation browser.

Elements

<iron-doc-nav> Show a table-of-contents.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - doc - viewer

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < dom-bind > < template > < iron-ajax auto url = "./analysis.json" last-response = "{{descriptor}}" > </ iron-ajax > < iron-doc-viewer descriptor = "[[descriptor]]" root-namespace = "MyNamespace" > </ iron-doc-viewer > </ template > </ dom-bind > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-doc-viewer/iron-doc-viewer.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-doc-viewer descriptor = "[[descriptor]]" root-namespace = "MyNamespace" > </ iron-doc-viewer > ` ; }, static get properties() { return { descriptor : { type : Object , value : { } } }; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Routing

<iron-doc-viewer> handles URL routing to provide permanent addresses for all locations in the documentation tree, including scroll anchor targets.

By default it uses the URL fragment for routing (e.g. docs.html#/elements/my-element#property-foo ), in order to support simple static file hosts.

To use the real URL path for routing, set the base-href property to the server mount point, omitting the trailing slash (e.g. /api/docs or empty string for the root path). Note that this requires a host that serves the application from all paths that should be handled by the doc viewer.

Styling

The iron-doc elements come with an optional material-design default theme that must be explicitly included as custom style:

< script type = "module" > </ script > < custom-style > < style is = "custom-style" include = "iron-doc-default-theme" > </ style > </ custom-style >

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --iron-doc-accent-color Color for emphasis (e.g. hyperlink hover). #1565c0 --iron-doc-font-body Mixin applied to non-code text. {} --iron-doc-font-code Mixin applied to code snippets. {} --iron-doc-title Mixin applied to page titles. {} --iron-doc-heading Mixin applied to section headings. {}

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-doc-viewer cd iron-doc-viewer npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests