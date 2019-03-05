demo-snippet is a helper element that displays the source of a code snippet and its rendered demo. It can be used for both native elements and Polymer elements.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - demo - helpers

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < demo-snippet > < template > < input type = "date" > < paper-checkbox > Checkbox </ paper-checkbox > </ template > </ demo-snippet > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-demo-helpers/demo-snippet.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < demo-snippet > < template > < input type = "date" > < paper-checkbox > Checkbox </ paper-checkbox > </ template > </ demo-snippet > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

url-bar is a helper element that displays a simple read-only URL bar if and only if the page is in an iframe. In this way we can demo elements that deal with the URL in our iframe-based demo environments.

If the page is not in an iframe, the url-bar element is not displayed.

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-demo-helpers cd iron-demo-helpers npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Known Issues

If you add a script type="module" inside a demo-snippet , the demo will not be functional on non-module browsers (like IE11). If you need to use a script type="module" and want to display its code in the demo-snippet , a possible workaround is to duplicate the contents of the script outside of the demo-snippet -- that way polymer serve (or whatever solution you're using to ES5-ify the code) will convert the main document module to UMD, but will leave the displayed code untouched. Here is an example: