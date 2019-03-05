openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@polymer/iron-demo-helpers

by PolymerElements
3.1.0 (see all)

Utility classes to make building demo pages easier

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<demo-snippet>

demo-snippet is a helper element that displays the source of a code snippet and its rendered demo. It can be used for both native elements and Polymer elements.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/iron-demo-helpers

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/iron-demo-helpers/demo-snippet.js';
      import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <demo-snippet>
      <template>
        <input type="date">
        <paper-checkbox>Checkbox</paper-checkbox>
      </template>
    </demo-snippet>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-demo-helpers/demo-snippet.js';
import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <demo-snippet>
        <template>
          <input type="date">
          <paper-checkbox>Checkbox</paper-checkbox>
        </template>
      </demo-snippet>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

<url-bar>

url-bar is a helper element that displays a simple read-only URL bar if and only if the page is in an iframe. In this way we can demo elements that deal with the URL in our iframe-based demo environments.

If the page is not in an iframe, the url-bar element is not displayed.

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-demo-helpers
cd iron-demo-helpers
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Known Issues

If you add a script type="module" inside a demo-snippet, the demo will not be functional on non-module browsers (like IE11). If you need to use a script type="module" and want to display its code in the demo-snippet, a possible workaround is to duplicate the contents of the script outside of the demo-snippet -- that way polymer serve (or whatever solution you're using to ES5-ify the code) will convert the main document module to UMD, but will leave the displayed code untouched. Here is an example:

<body>
  <demo-snippet>
    <template>
      ...
      <script type="module">
        import {SomeExport} from '../foo.js';
        SomeExport.aFunction();
      </script>
    </template>
  </demo-snippet>

  <!-- Hack: on non-module browsers the demo-snippet script doesn't
    do anything, so add the content here again to make sure the demo works -->
  <script type="module">
    import {SomeExport} from '../foo.js';
    SomeExport.aFunction();
  </script>
</body>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial