iron-component-page is a full-page documentation browser for custom elements, mixins, classes, and more. It consumes the JSON descriptor format produced by Polymer Analyzer.

You may also be interested in the iron-doc-* element collection which underlies this element and can be used to embed documentation in other apps (for example, webcomponents.org does this).

Usage

Documenting your element

iron-component-page is designed to make it easy to view documentation for your custom element project.

Install the Polymer CLI with npm install -g polymer-cli . This gives you a command-line interface to Polymer Analyzer (among other things). cd to your project directory. This can be a custom element, a full app, or even a plain JavaScript library. Polymer Analyzer will discover all of the interesting items recursively in your project directory. Analyze your project with polymer analyze > analysis.json . This produces a JSON descriptor file. By default iron-component-page will look for a file called analysis.json (you can override this with the descriptor-url property). Add iron-component-page as a dev dependency of your project: npm install @polymer/iron-component-page --save-dev . Create an HTML file to instantiate an iron-component-page element (e.g. index.html or docs.html ). Note that you may need to adjust your import paths depending on your project layout:

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < iron-component-page > </ iron-component-page > </ body > </ html >

Serve that page using polymer serve --npm .

Routing

iron-component-page handles URL routing (via iron-doc-viewer ) to provide permanent addresses for all locations in the documentation tree, including scroll anchor targets.

By default it uses the URL fragment for routing (e.g. docs.html#/elements/my-element#property-foo ), in order to support simple static file hosts.

To use the real URL path for routing, set the base-href property to the server mount point (e.g. /api/docs or empty string for the root path). Note that this requires a host that serves the application from all paths that should be handled by the doc viewer.

Styling

iron-component-page uses the default theme from iron-doc-viewer . See its documentation for styling. The following custom properties and mixins are also available:

Custom property Description Default --iron-component-page-header-color Background color of main header. paper-pink-600

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-component-page cd iron-component-page npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests