iron-component-page is a full-page documentation browser for custom elements,
mixins, classes, and more. It consumes the JSON descriptor format produced by
Polymer Analyzer.
See: Documentation, Demo.
You may also be interested in the
iron-doc-* element
collection which underlies this element and can be used to embed documentation
in other apps (for example, webcomponents.org
does this).
iron-component-page is designed to make it easy to view documentation for
your custom element project.
Install the Polymer
CLI with
npm install -g polymer-cli. This gives you a command-line interface to Polymer
Analyzer (among other things).
cd to your project directory. This can be a custom element, a full app, or
even a plain JavaScript library. Polymer Analyzer will discover all of the
interesting items recursively in your project directory.
Analyze your project with
polymer analyze > analysis.json. This produces a
JSON descriptor file. By default
iron-component-page will look for a file
called
analysis.json (you can override this with the
descriptor-url
property).
Add
iron-component-page as a dev dependency of your project:
npm install @polymer/iron-component-page --save-dev.
Create an HTML file to instantiate an
iron-component-page element (e.g.
index.html or
docs.html). Note that you may need to adjust your import
paths depending on your project layout:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-component-page/iron-component-page.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<iron-component-page></iron-component-page>
</body>
</html>
polymer serve --npm.
iron-component-page handles URL routing (via
iron-doc-viewer) to provide
permanent addresses for all locations in the documentation tree, including
scroll anchor targets.
By default it uses the URL fragment for routing (e.g.
docs.html#/elements/my-element#property-foo), in order to support simple
static file hosts.
To use the real URL path for routing, set the
base-href property to the
server mount point (e.g.
/api/docs or empty string for the root path). Note
that this requires a host that serves the application from all paths that
should be handled by the doc viewer.
iron-component-page uses the default theme from
iron-doc-viewer. See
its documentation for styling. The following custom properties and mixins are
also available:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--iron-component-page-header-color
|Background color of main header.
paper-pink-600
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-component-page
cd iron-component-page
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm