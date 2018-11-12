openbase logo
@polymer/iron-component-page

by PolymerElements
4.0.1 (see all)

A reusable landing page for elements

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

8

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<iron-component-page>

iron-component-page is a full-page documentation browser for custom elements, mixins, classes, and more. It consumes the JSON descriptor format produced by Polymer Analyzer.

See: Documentation, Demo.

You may also be interested in the iron-doc-* element collection which underlies this element and can be used to embed documentation in other apps (for example, webcomponents.org does this).

Usage

Documenting your element

iron-component-page is designed to make it easy to view documentation for your custom element project.

  1. Install the Polymer CLI with npm install -g polymer-cli. This gives you a command-line interface to Polymer Analyzer (among other things).

  2. cd to your project directory. This can be a custom element, a full app, or even a plain JavaScript library. Polymer Analyzer will discover all of the interesting items recursively in your project directory.

  3. Analyze your project with polymer analyze > analysis.json. This produces a JSON descriptor file. By default iron-component-page will look for a file called analysis.json (you can override this with the descriptor-url property).

  4. Add iron-component-page as a dev dependency of your project: npm install @polymer/iron-component-page --save-dev.

  5. Create an HTML file to instantiate an iron-component-page element (e.g. index.html or docs.html). Note that you may need to adjust your import paths depending on your project layout:

<!doctype html>
<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/iron-component-page/iron-component-page.js';
    </script>
  </head>

  <body>
    <iron-component-page></iron-component-page>
  </body>
</html>
  1. Serve that page using polymer serve --npm.

Routing

iron-component-page handles URL routing (via iron-doc-viewer) to provide permanent addresses for all locations in the documentation tree, including scroll anchor targets.

By default it uses the URL fragment for routing (e.g. docs.html#/elements/my-element#property-foo), in order to support simple static file hosts.

To use the real URL path for routing, set the base-href property to the server mount point (e.g. /api/docs or empty string for the root path). Note that this requires a host that serves the application from all paths that should be handled by the doc viewer.

Styling

iron-component-page uses the default theme from iron-doc-viewer. See its documentation for styling. The following custom properties and mixins are also available:

Custom propertyDescriptionDefault
--iron-component-page-header-colorBackground color of main header.paper-pink-600

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-component-page
cd iron-component-page
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

