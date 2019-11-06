iron-collapse creates a collapsible block of content. By default, the content will be collapsed. Use opened or toggle() to show/hide the content. The aria-expanded attribute should only be set on the button that controls the collapsable area, not on the area itself. See https://www.w3.org/WAI/GL/wiki/Using_aria-expanded_to_indicate_the_state_of_a_collapsible_element#Description

iron-collapse adjusts the max-height/max-width of the collapsible element to show/hide the content. So avoid putting padding/margin/border on the collapsible directly, and instead put a div inside and style that.

< style > .collapse-content { padding : 15px ; border : 1px solid #dedede ; } </ style > < iron-collapse > < div class = "collapse-content" > < div > Content goes here... </ div > </ div > </ iron-collapse >

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --iron-collapse-transition-duration Animation transition duration 300ms

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - collapse

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < iron-collapse id = "collapse" > < div > Content goes here... </ div > </ iron-collapse > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-collapse/iron-collapse.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-collapse id = "collapse" > < div > Content goes here... </ div > </ iron-collapse > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-collapse cd iron-collapse npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests