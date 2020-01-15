<iron-behaviors> provides a set of behaviors for the iron elements.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-behaviors
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {IronButtonState} from '../iron-button-state.js';
import {IronControlState} from '../iron-control-state.js';
class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([IronButtonState, IronControlState], PolymerElement) {
static get template() {
return html`
<style>
:host {
display: inline-block;
}
:host([disabled]) {
opacity: 0.3;
pointer-events: none;
}
:host([active]),
:host([pressed]) {
background-color: blue;
}
:host([focused]) {
background-color: cornflowerblue;
}
</style>
<slot></slot>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-behaviors
cd iron-behaviors
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm