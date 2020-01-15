<iron-behaviors> provides a set of behaviors for the iron elements.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - behaviors

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js' ; import {IronButtonState} from '../iron-button-state.js' ; import {IronControlState} from '../iron-control-state.js' ; class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors ([ IronButtonState , IronControlState ], PolymerElement ) { static get template() { return html` < style > :host { display : inline-block; } :host( [disabled] ) { opacity : 0.3 ; pointer-events : none; } :host( [active] ), :host( [pressed] ) { background-color : blue; } :host( [focused] ) { background-color : cornflowerblue; } </ style > < slot > </ slot > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-behaviors cd iron-behaviors npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests