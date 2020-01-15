openbase logo
@polymer/iron-behaviors

by PolymerElements
3.0.1

Behaviors that manage control states like 'focused', 'disabled', and 'active'

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<iron-behaviors>

<iron-behaviors> provides a set of behaviors for the iron elements.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/iron-behaviors

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {IronButtonState} from '../iron-button-state.js';
import {IronControlState} from '../iron-control-state.js';

class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([IronButtonState, IronControlState], PolymerElement) {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <style>
        :host {
          display: inline-block;
        }

        :host([disabled]) {
          opacity: 0.3;
          pointer-events: none;
        }

        :host([active]),
        :host([pressed]) {
          background-color: blue;
        }

        :host([focused]) {
          background-color: cornflowerblue;
        }
      </style>
      <slot></slot>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-behaviors
cd iron-behaviors
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

