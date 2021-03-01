iron-autogrow-textarea is an element containing a textarea that grows in height as more
lines of input are entered. Unless an explicit height or the
maxRows property is set, it will
never scroll.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-autogrow-textarea
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-autogrow-textarea/iron-autogrow-textarea.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<iron-autogrow-textarea></iron-autogrow-textarea>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-autogrow-textarea/iron-autogrow-textarea.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-autogrow-textarea></iron-autogrow-textarea>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-autogrow-textarea
cd iron-autogrow-textarea
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm