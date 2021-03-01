openbase logo
@polymer/iron-autogrow-textarea

by PolymerElements
3.0.3 (see all)

Textarea that grows in height as more lines of input are entered

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.4K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<iron-autogrow-textarea>

iron-autogrow-textarea is an element containing a textarea that grows in height as more lines of input are entered. Unless an explicit height or the maxRows property is set, it will never scroll.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/iron-autogrow-textarea

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/iron-autogrow-textarea/iron-autogrow-textarea.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <iron-autogrow-textarea></iron-autogrow-textarea>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-autogrow-textarea/iron-autogrow-textarea.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <iron-autogrow-textarea></iron-autogrow-textarea>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-autogrow-textarea
cd iron-autogrow-textarea
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

