iron-a11y-keys provides a cross-browser interface for processing
keyboard commands. The interface adheres to WAI-ARIA best
practices.
It uses an expressive syntax to filter key presses.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-a11y-keys
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-a11y-keys/iron-a11y-keys.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<iron-a11y-keys id="keys" keys="left right down up"></iron-a11y-keys>
<script>
// Where to listen for the keys.
keys.target = document.body;
keys.addEventListener('keys-pressed', function(event) {
console.log(event.detail);
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-a11y-keys/iron-a11y-keys.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get properties() {
return {
target: {
type: Object,
value: function() {
return this.$.input;
}
},
}
}
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-a11y-keys id="a11y"
target="[[target]]" keys="enter"
on-keys-pressed="onEnter"></iron-a11y-keys>
<input id="input" placeholder="Type something. Press enter. Check console.">
`;
}
function onEnter() {
console.log(this.userInput);
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-a11y-keys
cd iron-a11y-keys
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm