openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@polymer/iron-a11y-keys

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

A basic element implementation of iron-a11y-keys-behavior

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<iron-a11y-keys>

iron-a11y-keys provides a cross-browser interface for processing keyboard commands. The interface adheres to WAI-ARIA best practices. It uses an expressive syntax to filter key presses.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/iron-a11y-keys

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/iron-a11y-keys/iron-a11y-keys.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <iron-a11y-keys id="keys" keys="left right down up"></iron-a11y-keys>

    <script>
      // Where to listen for the keys.
      keys.target = document.body;
      keys.addEventListener('keys-pressed', function(event) {
        console.log(event.detail);
      });
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-a11y-keys/iron-a11y-keys.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get properties() {
    return {
      target: {
        type: Object,
        value: function() {
          return this.$.input;
        }
      },
    }
  }

  static get template() {
    return html`
      <iron-a11y-keys id="a11y"
          target="[[target]]" keys="enter"
          on-keys-pressed="onEnter"></iron-a11y-keys>
      <input id="input" placeholder="Type something. Press enter. Check console.">
    `;
  }

  function onEnter() {
    console.log(this.userInput);
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-a11y-keys
cd iron-a11y-keys
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial