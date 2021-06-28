iron-a11y-keys provides a cross-browser interface for processing keyboard commands. The interface adheres to WAI-ARIA best practices. It uses an expressive syntax to filter key presses.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - a11y - keys

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < iron-a11y-keys id = "keys" keys = "left right down up" > </ iron-a11y-keys > < script > keys.target = document .body; keys.addEventListener( 'keys-pressed' , function ( event ) { console .log(event.detail); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-a11y-keys/iron-a11y-keys.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get properties() { return { target : { type : Object , value : function ( ) { return this .$.input; } }, } } static get template() { return html` < iron-a11y-keys id = "a11y" target = "[[target]]" keys = "enter" on-keys-pressed = "onEnter" > </ iron-a11y-keys > < input id = "input" placeholder = "Type something. Press enter. Check console." > ` ; } function onEnter ( ) { console .log( this .userInput); } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-a11y-keys cd iron-a11y-keys npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests