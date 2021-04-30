iron-a11y-announcer is a singleton element that is intended to add a11y to features that require on-demand announcement from screen readers. In order to make use of the announcer, it is best to request its availability in the announcing element. Note: announcements are only audible if you have a screen reader enabled.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - a11y - announcer

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > import {IronA11yAnnouncer} from '@polymer/iron-a11y-announcer/iron-a11y-announcer.js' ; IronA11yAnnouncer.requestAvailability(); IronA11yAnnouncer.instance.fire( 'iron-announce' , { text : 'Hello there!' }, { bubbles : true }); </ script > </ head > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import {IronA11yAnnouncer} from '@polymer/iron-a11y-announcer/iron-a11y-announcer.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < button on-click = "announce" > Announce </ button > ` ; } function attached ( ) { IronA11yAnnouncer.requestAvailability(); } function announce ( ) { IronA11yAnnouncer.instance.fire( 'iron-announce' , { text : 'Hello there!' }, { bubbles : true }); } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-a11y-announcer cd iron-a11y-announcer npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Known Issues