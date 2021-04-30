iron-a11y-announcer is a singleton element that is intended to add a11y
to features that require on-demand announcement from screen readers. In
order to make use of the announcer, it is best to request its availability
in the announcing element.
Note: announcements are only audible if you have a screen reader enabled.
See: Documentation, Demo
npm install --save @polymer/iron-a11y-announcer
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import {IronA11yAnnouncer} from '@polymer/iron-a11y-announcer/iron-a11y-announcer.js';
// Initialize the announcer.
IronA11yAnnouncer.requestAvailability();
// Note: announcements are only audible if you have a screen reader enabled.
IronA11yAnnouncer.instance.fire('iron-announce',
{text: 'Hello there!'}, {bubbles: true});
</script>
</head>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {IronA11yAnnouncer} from '@polymer/iron-a11y-announcer/iron-a11y-announcer.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<button on-click="announce">Announce</button>
`;
}
function attached() {
IronA11yAnnouncer.requestAvailability();
}
// After the `iron-a11y-announcer` has been made available, elements can
// make announces by firing bubbling `iron-announce` events.
// Note: announcements are only audible if you have a screen reader enabled.
function announce() {
IronA11yAnnouncer.instance.fire('iron-announce',
{text: 'Hello there!'}, {bubbles: true});
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-a11y-announcer
cd iron-a11y-announcer
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm
This element doesn't work on Firefox (it doesn't read anything in Voice Over), since
aria-live has been broken since the Quantum redesign (see the MDN docs demo)
-- we tested it on Firefox 60, but it doesn't look like a regression, so
it's probably broken on older versions as well.