A version of font-roboto using locally available font files

The font files are subject to the Apache License found here: https://github.com/google/fonts/blob/master/apache/roboto/LICENSE.txt

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / font - roboto - local

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > < style > div { font-family : Roboto; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div > This should be in roboto </ div > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/font-roboto-local/roboto.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < style > div { font-family : Roboto; } </ style > < div > This should be in roboto </ div > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/font-roboto-local cd font-roboto-local npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests