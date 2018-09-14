openbase logo
@polymer/font-roboto-local

by PolymerElements
3.0.2 (see all)

An HTML Import for Robot, with local font files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

font-roboto-local

A version of font-roboto using locally available font files

The font files are subject to the Apache License found here: https://github.com/google/fonts/blob/master/apache/roboto/LICENSE.txt

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/font-roboto-local

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/font-roboto-local/roboto.js';
    </script>
    <style>
      div { font-family: Roboto; }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div>This should be in roboto</div>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/font-roboto-local/roboto.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <style>
        div { font-family: Roboto; }
      </style>
      <div>This should be in roboto</div>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/font-roboto-local
cd font-roboto-local
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

