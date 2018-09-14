A version of font-roboto using locally available font files
The font files are subject to the Apache License found here: https://github.com/google/fonts/blob/master/apache/roboto/LICENSE.txt
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/font-roboto-local
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/font-roboto-local/roboto.js';
</script>
<style>
div { font-family: Roboto; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div>This should be in roboto</div>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/font-roboto-local/roboto.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<style>
div { font-family: Roboto; }
</style>
<div>This should be in roboto</div>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/font-roboto-local
cd font-roboto-local
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm