A library of decorators to help you write web components with Polymer in TypeScript in a type safe and convenient way, like this:
import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {customElement, property} from '@polymer/decorators';
@customElement('my-element')
class MyElement extends PolymerElement {
@property({type: String})
myProperty: string = 'foo';
}
Install the decorators with NPM.
npm install --save @polymer/decorators
Import decorators in your component definitions:
import {customElement, property} from '@polymer/decorators';
Enable the
experimentalDecorators
TypeScript compiler setting. Use the
--experimentalDecorators flag, or
update your
tsconfig.json to include:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"experimentalDecorators": true
}
}
@customElement(tagname?: string)
Define a custom element.
If
tagname is provided, it will be used as the custom element name, and will
be assigned to the class static
is property. If
tagname is omitted, the
static
is property of the class will be used instead. If neither exist, or if
both exist but have different values (except in the case that the
is property
is not an own-property of the class), an exception is thrown.
This decorator automatically calls
customElements.define()
with your class, so you should not include your own call to that function.
@customElement('my-element')
class MyElement extends PolymerElement {
...
}
@property(options?: PropertyObjects)
Define a Polymer property.
options is a Polymer property
options object.
All standard options are supported, except for
value; use a property
initializer instead.
type is required, and must be one of the Polymer property
constructor types (
String,
Object, etc.).
@property({type: String, notify: true})
foo: string = 'hello';
@computed(...targets: string[])
Define a computed property.
This decorator must be applied to a getter, and it must not have an associated setter.
Be sure to only read properties that you have declared as dependencies in the computed property definition, otherwise the computed property will not update as expected.
@computed('foo', 'bar')
get fooBar() {
return this.foo + this.bar;
}
To define a computed property with more complex dependency expressions for
which you may want to receive change values as arguments (e.g. sub-properties,
splices, wildcards, etc.), or to set additional property options, define a
standard property and set its
computed option.
@property({computed: 'computeBaz(foo.*)', reflectToAttribute: true, type: String})
baz: string;
private computeBaz(fooChangeRecord: object) {
...
}
@observe(...targets: string[])
Define a complex property observer.
targets can be a single dependency expression, or an array of them. All
observer dependency syntaxes are supported (property names, sub-properties,
splices, wildcards, etc.).
@observe('foo', 'bar')
private fooBarChanged(newFoo: string, newBar: string) {
console.log(`foo is now: ${newFoo}, bar is now: ${newBar}`);
}
@observe('baz.*')
private bazChanged(changeRecord: object) {
console.log('baz changed deeply');
}
To define a simple property
observer,
which receives both the old and new values, set the
observer option on the
property you want to observe to the observer name or (preferably) function
reference.
@property({observer: MyElement.prototype.bazChanged, type: String})
baz: string;
private bazChanged(newValue: string, oldValue: string) {
console.log(`baz was: ${oldValue}, and is now: ${newValue}`);
}
@query(selector: string)
Replace this property with a getter that calls
querySelector
on the shadow root with the given
selector. Use this to get a typed handle to
a node in your template.
@query('my-widget')
widget: MyWidgetElement;
@queryAll(selector: string)
Replace this property with a getter that calls
querySelectorAll
on the shadow root with the given
selector. Use this to get a typed handle to
a set of nodes in your template.
@queryAll('my-widget')
widgets: NodeListOf<MyWidgetElement>
@listen(eventName: string, target: string|EventTarget)
Add an event listener for
eventName on
target.
target can be an object
reference, or the string id of an element in the shadow root. The method must
match the signature
(e: Event) => void, and must have
public visibility.
Note that a
target referenced by id must be defined statically in the
top-level element template (e.g. not in a
<dom-if>), because the
$ id map
is used to find the target upon
ready().
To use
@listen, your element must apply the
DeclarativeEventListeners
mixin, which is supplied with this package.
import {DeclarativeEventListeners} from '@polymer/decorators/lib/declarative-event-listeners.js';
class MyElement extends DeclarativeEventListeners(PolymerElement) {
@listen('scroll', document)
onDocumentScroll(event: Event) {
this.scratchChalkboard();
}
}
Note that to listen for Polymer gesture
events such
as
tap and
track, your element must also apply the
GestureEventListeners
mixin, which is supplied with Polymer.
import {GestureEventListeners} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/mixins/gesture-event-listeners.js';
import {DeclarativeEventListeners} from '@polymer/decorators/lib/declarative-event-listeners.js';
class MyElement extends
GestureEventListeners(
DeclarativeEventListeners(
PolymerElement)) {
@listen('tap', 'red-button')
onTapRedButton(event: Event) {
this.launchMissile();
}
}
No, you can also use Polymer and TypeScript without any additional libraries. Polymer 3.0 ships with declarations to let you use the API with TypeScript directly. The advantage of using these decorators are additional type safety and convenience. For simple elements and applications, it may be preferable to use the vanilla Polymer API, like this:
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
class MyElement extends PolymerElement {
static get properties() {
return {
myProperty: String
};
};
static get template() {
return html`<p>Hello World</p>`;
}
myProperty: string = 'foo';
}
customElements.define('my-element', MyElement);
The additional JavaScript served for this library is approximately 2KB gzipped (0.6KB minified + gzipped). Benchmarks are not currently available, but we expect minor performance costs. The library generally works by building standard Polymer property definitions at element definition time, so performance costs should be seen at application startup.
An earlier version of this library can be used with Polymer 2.0, and installed
with Bower. See the
2.x branch.
This library is not compatible with Polymer 1.0 or earlier, because it depends on the ES6 class-based component definition style introduced in Polymer 2.0. Community-maintained TypeScript decorator options for Polymer 1.0 include nippur72/PolymerTS and Cu3PO42/polymer-decorators.
Support for the Metadata Reflection
API was removed in version
3.0.0. This was done primarily because the type metadata emitted by TypeScript
is often incorrect for our purpose (e.g.
string|undefined produces
Object
instead of
String), leading to unexpected bugs. Additionally, the required
polyfill is fairly large (7KB gzipped), and standardization of the proposal does
not currently appear to be progressing.