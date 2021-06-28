app-route is an element that enables declarative, self-describing routing
for a web app.
See: Documentation, Large Demo, Simple Demo, Data Loading Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/app-route
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/polymer/lib/elements/dom-bind.js';
import '@polymer/app-route/app-location.js';
import '@polymer/app-route/app-route.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<dom-bind>
<template>
<app-location route="{{route}}"></app-location>
<app-route
route="{{route}}"
pattern="/:page"
data="{{routeData}}"
tail="{{subroute}}">
</app-route>
<app-route
route="{{subroute}}"
pattern="/:id"
data="{{subrouteData}}">
</app-route>
</template>
</dom-bind>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/app-route/app-location.js';
import '@polymer/app-route/app-route.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<app-location route="{{route}}"></app-location>
<app-route
route="{{route}}"
pattern="/:page"
data="{{routeData}}"
tail="{{subroute}}">
</app-route>
<app-route
route="{{subroute}}"
pattern="/:id"
data="{{subrouteData}}">
</app-route>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/app-route
cd app-route
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/index.html
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/simple-demo.html
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/data-loading-demo.html
polymer test --npm