@polymer/app-route

by PolymerElements
3.0.2 (see all)

A modular client-side router

Readme

<app-route>

app-route is an element that enables declarative, self-describing routing for a web app.

See: Documentation, Large Demo, Simple Demo, Data Loading Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/app-route

In an HTML file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/polymer/lib/elements/dom-bind.js';
      import '@polymer/app-route/app-location.js';
      import '@polymer/app-route/app-route.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <dom-bind>
      <template>
        <app-location route="{{route}}"></app-location>
        <app-route
            route="{{route}}"
            pattern="/:page"
            data="{{routeData}}"
            tail="{{subroute}}">
        </app-route>
        <app-route
            route="{{subroute}}"
            pattern="/:id"
            data="{{subrouteData}}">
        </app-route>
      </template>
    </dom-bind>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/app-route/app-location.js';
import '@polymer/app-route/app-route.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <app-location route="{{route}}"></app-location>
      <app-route
          route="{{route}}"
          pattern="/:page"
          data="{{routeData}}"
          tail="{{subroute}}">
      </app-route>
      <app-route
          route="{{subroute}}"
          pattern="/:id"
          data="{{subrouteData}}">
      </app-route>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/app-route
cd app-route
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/index.html
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/simple-demo.html
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/data-loading-demo.html

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

