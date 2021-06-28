app-route is an element that enables declarative, self-describing routing for a web app.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / app - route

In an HTML file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < dom-bind > < template > < app-location route = "{{route}}" > </ app-location > < app-route route = "{{route}}" pattern = "/:page" data = "{{routeData}}" tail = "{{subroute}}" > </ app-route > < app-route route = "{{subroute}}" pattern = "/:id" data = "{{subrouteData}}" > </ app-route > </ template > </ dom-bind > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/app-route/app-location.js' ; import '@polymer/app-route/app-route.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < app-location route = "{{route}}" > </ app-location > < app-route route = "{{route}}" pattern = "/:page" data = "{{routeData}}" tail = "{{subroute}}" > </ app-route > < app-route route = "{{subroute}}" pattern = "/:id" data = "{{subrouteData}}" > </ app-route > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/app-route cd app-route npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/index.html open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/simple-demo.html open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/data-loading-demo.html

Running the tests