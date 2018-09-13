openbase logo
@polymer/app-localize-behavior

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

Polymer behaviour to help internationalize your application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<app-localize-behavior>

app-localize-behavior is a behavior that wraps the format.js library to help you internationalize your application. Note that if you're on a browser that does not natively support the Intl object, you must load the polyfill yourself. An example polyfill can be found here.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/app-localize-behavior

In an html file using the localized element

<html>
  <head>
    <!-- Optional: Intl polyfill -->
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/intl@1.2.5/dist/Intl.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/intl@1.2.5/locale-data/jsonp/en.js"></script>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/intl@1.2.5/locale-data/jsonp/fr.js"></script>

    <!-- Elements using the behaviour -->
    <script type="module" src="sample-element.js"></script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <sample-element></sample-element>
  </body>
</html>

Localizing a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {AppLocalizeBehavior} from '@polymer/app-localize-behavior/app-localize-behavior.js';

class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([AppLocalizeBehavior], PolymerElement) {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <div>{{localize('hello', 'name', 'Batman')}}</div>
    `;
  }

  static get properties() {
    return {
      language: { value: 'en' },
    }
  }

  function attached() {
    this.loadResources(this.resolveUrl('locales.json'));
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/app-localize-behavior
cd app-localize-behavior
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

