app-localize-behavior is a behavior that wraps the format.js library to help you internationalize your application. Note that if you're on a browser that does not natively support the Intl object, you must load the polyfill yourself. An example polyfill can be found here.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / app - localize - behavior

In an html file using the localized element

< html > < head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/intl@1.2.5/dist/Intl.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/intl@1.2.5/locale-data/jsonp/en.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/intl@1.2.5/locale-data/jsonp/fr.js" > </ script > < script type = "module" src = "sample-element.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < sample-element > </ sample-element > </ body > </ html >

Localizing a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js' ; import {AppLocalizeBehavior} from '@polymer/app-localize-behavior/app-localize-behavior.js' ; class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors ([ AppLocalizeBehavior ], PolymerElement ) { static get template() { return html` < div > {{localize('hello', 'name', 'Batman')}} </ div > ` ; } static get properties() { return { language : { value : 'en' }, } } function attached ( ) { this .loadResources( this .resolveUrl( 'locales.json' )); } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/app-localize-behavior cd app-localize-behavior npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests