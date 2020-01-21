A collection of elements, along with guidelines and templates that can be used to structure your app’s layout.
app-box - A container element that can have scroll effects - visual effects based on scroll position.
app-drawer - A navigation drawer that can slide in from the left or right.
app-drawer-layout - A wrapper element that positions an app-drawer and other content.
app-grid - A helper class useful for creating responsive, fluid grid layouts using custom properties.
app-header - A container element for app-toolbars at the top of the screen that can have scroll effects - visual effects based on scroll position.
app-header-layout - A wrapper element that positions an app-header and other content.
app-toolbar - A horizontal toolbar containing items that can be used for label, navigation, search and actions.
The templates are a means to define, illustrate and share best practices in App Layout. Pick a template and customize it:
Sample code for various UI patterns:
Transform navigation: As more screen space is available, side navigation can transform into tabs. (Demo - Source)
Expand Card: Content cards may expand to take up more horizontal space. (Demo - Source)
Material Design Responsive Toolbar: Toolbar changes its height and padding to adapt mobile screen size. (Demo - Source)
Here are some web apps built with App Layout:
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/app-layout
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/app-layout/app-layout.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<app-header reveals>
<app-toolbar>
<div main-title>My app</div>
</app-toolbar>
</app-header>
<app-drawer id="drawer" swipe-open></app-drawer>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/app-layout/app-layout.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<app-header reveals>
<app-toolbar>
<div main-title>My app</div>
</app-toolbar>
</app-header>
<app-drawer id="drawer" swipe-open></app-drawer>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/app-layout
cd app-layout
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm