A collection of elements, along with guidelines and templates that can be used to structure your app’s layout.

What is inside

Elements

app-box - A container element that can have scroll effects - visual effects based on scroll position.

app-drawer - A navigation drawer that can slide in from the left or right.

app-drawer-layout - A wrapper element that positions an app-drawer and other content.

app-grid - A helper class useful for creating responsive, fluid grid layouts using custom properties.

app-header - A container element for app-toolbars at the top of the screen that can have scroll effects - visual effects based on scroll position.

app-header-layout - A wrapper element that positions an app-header and other content.

app-toolbar - A horizontal toolbar containing items that can be used for label, navigation, search and actions.

Templates

The templates are a means to define, illustrate and share best practices in App Layout. Pick a template and customize it:

Getting started (Demo - Source)

Landing page (Demo - Source)

Publishing: Zuperkülblog (Demo - Source)

Shop: Shrine (Demo - Source)

Blog: Pesto (Demo - Source)

Scroll effects: Test drive (Demo - Source)

Patterns

Sample code for various UI patterns:

Transform navigation: As more screen space is available, side navigation can transform into tabs. (Demo - Source)

Expand Card: Content cards may expand to take up more horizontal space. (Demo - Source)

Material Design Responsive Toolbar: Toolbar changes its height and padding to adapt mobile screen size. (Demo - Source)

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / app - layout

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < app-header reveals > < app-toolbar > < div main-title > My app </ div > </ app-toolbar > </ app-header > < app-drawer id = "drawer" swipe-open > </ app-drawer > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/app-layout/app-layout.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < app-header reveals > < app-toolbar > < div main-title > My app </ div > </ app-toolbar > </ app-header > < app-drawer id = "drawer" swipe-open > </ app-drawer > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/app-layout cd app-layout npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests