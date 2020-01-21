openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@polymer/app-layout

by PolymerElements
3.1.0 (see all)

App layout elements

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

595

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

App Layout

A collection of elements, along with guidelines and templates that can be used to structure your app’s layout.

What is inside

Elements

  • app-box - A container element that can have scroll effects - visual effects based on scroll position.

  • app-drawer - A navigation drawer that can slide in from the left or right.

  • app-drawer-layout - A wrapper element that positions an app-drawer and other content.

  • app-grid - A helper class useful for creating responsive, fluid grid layouts using custom properties.

  • app-header - A container element for app-toolbars at the top of the screen that can have scroll effects - visual effects based on scroll position.

  • app-header-layout - A wrapper element that positions an app-header and other content.

  • app-toolbar - A horizontal toolbar containing items that can be used for label, navigation, search and actions.

Templates

The templates are a means to define, illustrate and share best practices in App Layout. Pick a template and customize it:

Patterns

Sample code for various UI patterns:

  • Transform navigation: As more screen space is available, side navigation can transform into tabs. (Demo - Source)

  • Expand Card: Content cards may expand to take up more horizontal space. (Demo - Source)

  • Material Design Responsive Toolbar: Toolbar changes its height and padding to adapt mobile screen size. (Demo - Source)

Users

Here are some web apps built with App Layout:

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/app-layout

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/app-layout/app-layout.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <app-header reveals>
      <app-toolbar>
        <div main-title>My app</div>
      </app-toolbar>
    </app-header>
    <app-drawer id="drawer" swipe-open></app-drawer>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/app-layout/app-layout.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <app-header reveals>
        <app-toolbar>
          <div main-title>My app</div>
        </app-toolbar>
      </app-header>
      <app-drawer id="drawer" swipe-open></app-drawer>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/app-layout
cd app-layout
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial