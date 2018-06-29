Polly.JS is a standalone, framework-agnostic JavaScript library that enables recording, replaying, and stubbing of HTTP interactions. By tapping into multiple request APIs across both Node & the browser, Polly.JS is able to mock requests and responses with little to no configuration while giving you the ability to take full control of each request with a simple, powerful, and intuitive API.
Interested in contributing or just seeing Polly in action? Head over to CONTRIBUTING.md to learn how to spin up the project!
Keeping fixtures and factories in parity with your APIs can be a time consuming process. Polly alleviates this process by recording and maintaining actual server responses while also staying flexible.
Check out the Quick Start documentation to get started.
Let's take a look at what an example test case would look like using Polly.
import { Polly } from '@pollyjs/core';
import XHRAdapter from '@pollyjs/adapter-xhr';
import FetchAdapter from '@pollyjs/adapter-fetch';
import RESTPersister from '@pollyjs/persister-rest';
/*
Register the adapters and persisters we want to use. This way all future
polly instances can access them by name.
*/
Polly.register(XHRAdapter);
Polly.register(FetchAdapter);
Polly.register(RESTPersister);
describe('Netflix Homepage', function () {
it('should be able to sign in', async function () {
/*
Create a new polly instance.
Connect Polly to both fetch and XHR browser APIs. By default, it will
record any requests that it hasn't yet seen while replaying ones it
has already recorded.
*/
const polly = new Polly('Sign In', {
adapters: ['xhr', 'fetch'],
persister: 'rest'
});
const { server } = polly;
/* Intercept all Google Analytic requests and respond with a 200 */
server
.get('/google-analytics/*path')
.intercept((req, res) => res.sendStatus(200));
/* Pass-through all GET requests to /coverage */
server.get('/coverage').passthrough();
/* start: pseudo test code */
await visit('/login');
await fillIn('email', 'polly@netflix.com');
await fillIn('password', '@pollyjs');
await submit();
/* end: pseudo test code */
expect(location.pathname).to.equal('/browse');
/*
Calling `stop` will persist requests as well as disconnect from any
connected browser APIs (e.g. fetch or XHR).
*/
await polly.stop();
});
});
The above test case would generate the following HAR file which Polly will use to replay the sign-in response when the test is rerun:
{
"log": {
"_recordingName": "Sign In",
"browser": {
"name": "Chrome",
"version": "67.0"
},
"creator": {
"name": "Polly.JS",
"version": "0.5.0",
"comment": "persister:rest"
},
"entries": [
{
"_id": "06f06e6d125cbb80896c41786f9a696a",
"_order": 0,
"cache": {},
"request": {
"bodySize": 51,
"cookies": [],
"headers": [
{
"name": "content-type",
"value": "application/json; charset=utf-8"
}
],
"headersSize": 97,
"httpVersion": "HTTP/1.1",
"method": "POST",
"postData": {
"mimeType": "application/json; charset=utf-8",
"text": "{\"email\":\"polly@netflix.com\",\"password\":\"@pollyjs\"}"
},
"queryString": [],
"url": "https://netflix.com/api/v1/login"
},
"response": {
"bodySize": 0,
"content": {
"mimeType": "text/plain; charset=utf-8",
"size": 0
},
"cookies": [],
"headers": [],
"headersSize": 0,
"httpVersion": "HTTP/1.1",
"redirectURL": "",
"status": 200,
"statusText": "OK"
},
"startedDateTime": "2018-06-29T17:31:55.348Z",
"time": 11,
"timings": {
"blocked": -1,
"connect": -1,
"dns": -1,
"receive": 0,
"send": 0,
"ssl": -1,
"wait": 11
}
}
],
"pages": [],
"version": "1.2"
}
}
In alphabetical order:
The "Client Server" API of Polly is heavily influenced by the very popular mock server library pretender. Pretender supports XHR and Fetch stubbing and is a great lightweight alternative to Polly if your project does not require persisting capabilities or Node adapters.
Thank you to all contributors especially the maintainers: trek, stefanpenner, and xg-wang.
