Utilities and base libraries for use across polkadot-js for Polkadot and Substrate. Includes base libraries, crypto helpers and cross-environment helpers. Full documentation & examples available.

@polkadot/common

Various useful utility functions that are used across all projects in the @polkadot namespace. It provides utility functions with additional safety checks, allowing not only for consistent coding, but also reducing the general boilerplate.

This repository is split up into a number of internal packages, namely utilities -

Contributions are welcome!

To start off, this repo (along with others in the @polkadot family) uses yarn workspaces to organise the code. As such, after cloning, its dependencies should be installed via yarn, not via npm; the latter will result in broken dependencies.

  1. Clone the repo locally, via git clone https://github.com/polkadot-js/common <optional local path>
  2. Ensure that you have a recent version of Node.js, for development purposes Node 10 is recommended.
  3. Ensure that you have a recent version of Yarn, for development purposes Yarn >=1.10.1 is required.
  4. Install the dependencies by running yarn
  5. Build the everything via yarn run build
  6. You can also launch the API Docs, via yarn vuepress dev docs
  7. Access the docs via http://localhost:8080

Looking for tutorials to get started? Look at examples for guides on how to use the base utilities.

