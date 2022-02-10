Various WASM wrappers around Rust crates

overview

It is split up into a number of internal packages, namely utilities -

wasm-crypto Various hashing functions, sr25519 & ed25519 crypto

These are split from the polkadot-js/util repo where it is heavily used as part of @polkadot/util-crypto . (There JS fallbacks are available for some interfaces, e.g. hashing, but for sr25519 WASM is the only interface). Since these don't undergo massive changes on a daily basis and has a build overhead (WASM compilation & optimisation), it is better managed as a seperate repo with a specific CI configuration.

development

Contributions are welcome!