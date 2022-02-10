Various WASM wrappers around Rust crates
It is split up into a number of internal packages, namely utilities -
These are split from the
polkadot-js/util repo where it is heavily used as part of
@polkadot/util-crypto. (There JS fallbacks are available for some interfaces, e.g. hashing, but for sr25519 WASM is the only interface). Since these don't undergo massive changes on a daily basis and has a build overhead (WASM compilation & optimisation), it is better managed as a seperate repo with a specific CI configuration.
Contributions are welcome!
To start off, this repo (along with others in the @polkadot family) uses yarn workspaces to organise the code. As such, after cloning, its dependencies should be installed via
yarn, not via npm; the latter will result in broken dependencies.