A JavaScript version of a Polkadot/Substrate network client. It allows operation in full and light nodes fullfilling all functions of chain operation, however does not include the ability to author blocks (i.e. run as a validator on the network).
This is the current status of the client -
It is split up into a number of internal packages -
Start the node with
yarn run start <options>, e.g.
yarn run start --chain dried-danta. You can use
--help to get a list of the available options.
A docker image is built from the supplied
Dockerfile, which includes the latest version as supported and deployed to the registry. To run via docker, the following commands can be used. (Split into lines for readability) -
docker run -d \
--name dd \
-p 60666:60666 \
-v ~/db:/data \
jacogr/polkadot-js-client:latest \
--chain alexander \
--db-path /data \
--db-type file \
--telemetry-name "some-cool-name-here"
Some additional expansion to the above -
-d runs the container as a daemon (skip as required)
--name specifies the name of the container in
docker container ls
-p maps the p2p port externally (ensure the firewall is open on this)
-v uses the local host path
~/db as the data path, mapping it to the container itself.
--chain either
alexander or
dried-danta are built-in options.
--db-type can be either
file (default, experimental) or
lmdb (experimental, more memory intensive).
You can build your own container via the
./docker.sh script included which will use the latest available repo version to base an image on.
yarn