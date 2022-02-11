Various useful utility functions that are used across all projects in the @polkadot namespace. It provides utility functions with additional safety checks, allowing not only for consistent coding, but also reducing the general boilerplate.
This repository is split up into a number of internal packages, namely utilities -
Contributions are welcome!
To start off, this repo (along with others in the @polkadot family) uses yarn workspaces to organise the code. As such, after cloning, its dependencies should be installed via
yarn, not via npm; the latter will result in broken dependencies.
To get started -
git clone https://github.com/polkadot-js/common <optional local path>
yarn
yarn run build
yarn vuepress dev docs
Looking for tutorials to get started? Look at examples for guides on how to use the base utilities.