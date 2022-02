Basic browser and framework agnostic UI components for creating apps using the polkadot{.js} libraries

overview

The following UI components are currently available -

react-identicon React identity icon generator with address as input

reactnative-identicon React Native identity icon generator with address as input

vue-identicon Vue identity icon generator with address as input

react-qr QR code generator/reader for uos (Substrate/Polkadot only)

Additionally some shared libraries, that is not dependent on any framework -

ui-assets Static assets, images and others, shared accross projects

ui-keyring A browser-specific wrapper around the base @polkadot/util-keyring library

ui-settings A browser local storage wrapper for app settings & configuration

ui-shared Shared logic that is used accross UI components, e.g. for icon generation

examples

In addition to the above packages, there are examples available for intergation of ui-keyring , ui-settings & the relevant *-identicon package. These are