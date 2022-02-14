openbase logo
@polkadot/phishing

by polkadot-js
0.8.195

A curated list of known less-than-honest operators on Polkadot and Substrate networks. Includes a simple JS utility function to check any host or address against this list.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@polkadot/phishing

A curated list of potentially less-than-honest sites inclusive of a simple JS utility function to check any host against this list.

Additions

To add a new site, edit all.json and add any new entries, single or multiples is allowed per edit.

To add a new scam address (typically per site), edit address.json and add it in the correct section (which is keyed by the site providing them).

Availability

Making additions to the list will be reflected on merge at polkadot.js.org/phishing/all.json & polkadot.js.org/phishing/address.json. These can be consumed via @polkadot/phishing and other tools capable of parsing JSON.

The {address, all}.json files are also published to IPFS, via ipns/phishing.dotapps.io. Libraries can also consume from here for a decentralized approach.

Integration

Since the lists are published as JSON, integration for any non-JS wallets (only a JS library that is provided) should be simple - retrieve the applicable list, parse the JSON and do the required checks either on host or address as per the requirements. The Javascript library does have some features that may be worth thinking about for other integrations -

  • instead of retrieving the list each time a request is made, a local copy is cached for 45 mins and then re-retrieved when the timer expires (as a request is made)
  • for address checks the check is done on the decoded ss58 address to ensure that network-jumps with the same keys are avoided (so addresses does not have to be re-added for other networks, a single entry will cover all)

Contributing

This lists are intended to be maintained with active input from the community, so contributions are welcome, either via a pull request (edit above as described in additions) or by logging an issue.

