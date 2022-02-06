openbase logo
@polkadot/metadata-cmp

by polkadot-js
0.49.4 (see all)

Various cli tools for Polkadot and Substrate chains, including basic node monitoring, making API queries via a cli app and other command-line tools

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

449

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

polkadotjs license npm beta maintainability

@polkadot/tools

This is a collection of cli tools to use on Polkadot and Substrate chains.

Overview

The repo is split up into a number of internal packages -

Installation

You can install the packages globally via npm, i.e.

# api-cli or monitor-rpc or ...
npm install -g @polkadot/api-cli

And then you can execute it via polkadot-js-api [...options] or polkadot-js-monitor [...options]

Docker

Alternatively a docker image is provided as well (or you can build your own from this repo). Usage is as follow -

docker run jacogr/polkadot-js-tools <api|json|metadata|monitor|signer|vanity> [...options | --help]

With docker, if you are connecting to a local node for the API or monitor (or signer where the transaction is generated, i.e. the sign process is offline), and use the (default) 127.0.0.1 host, you would need to pass --network=host as a flag, i.e. docker run --network=host ... and pass the appropriate flags to the node to allow connections for docker.

Development

Contributions are welcome!

