Various useful utility functions that are used across all projects in the @polkadot namespace. It provides utility functions with additional safety checks, allowing not only for consistent coding, but also reducing the general boilerplate.

overview

This repository is split up into a number of internal packages, namely utilities -

keyring Keyring management

util General utilities

util-crypto Crypto and hashing utilities

development

Contributions are welcome!

To start off, this repo (along with others in the @polkadot family) uses yarn workspaces to organise the code. As such, after cloning, its dependencies should be installed via yarn , not via npm; the latter will result in broken dependencies.

To get started -

Clone the repo locally, via git clone https://github.com/polkadot-js/common <optional local path> Ensure that you have a recent version of Node.js, for development purposes Node 10 is recommended. Ensure that you have a recent version of Yarn, for development purposes Yarn >=1.10.1 is required. Install the dependencies by running yarn Build the everything via yarn run build You can also launch the API Docs, via yarn vuepress dev docs Access the docs via http://localhost:8080

tutorials

Looking for tutorials to get started? Look at examples for guides on how to use the base utilities.