This is a collection of cli tools to use on Polkadot and Substrate chains.

Overview

The repo is split up into a number of internal packages -

@polkadot/api-cli A cli tool to allow you to make API calls to any running node

@polkadot/json-serve A server that serves JSON outputs for specific queries

@polkadot/monitor-rpc A simple monitoring interface that checks the health of a remote node via RPC

@polkadot/signer-cli A cli tool that allows you to generate transactions in one terminal and sign them in another terminal (or computer)

@polkadot/vanitygen Generate vanity addresses, matching some pattern

Installation

You can install the packages globally via npm, i.e.

# api-cli or monitor-rpc or ... npm install -g @ polkadot / api - cli

And then you can execute it via polkadot-js-api [...options] or polkadot-js-monitor [...options]

Docker

Alternatively a docker image is provided as well (or you can build your own from this repo). Usage is as follow -

docker run jacogr/polkadot-js-tools <api|json|metadata|monitor|signer|vanity> [...options | -- help ]

With docker, if you are connecting to a local node for the API or monitor (or signer where the transaction is generated, i.e. the sign process is offline), and use the (default) 127.0.0.1 host, you would need to pass --network=host as a flag, i.e. docker run --network=host ... and pass the appropriate flags to the node to allow connections for docker.

Development

Contributions are welcome!