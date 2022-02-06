This is a collection of cli tools to use on Polkadot and Substrate chains.
The repo is split up into a number of internal packages -
You can install the packages globally via npm, i.e.
# api-cli or monitor-rpc or ...
npm install -g @polkadot/api-cli
And then you can execute it via
polkadot-js-api [...options] or
polkadot-js-monitor [...options]
Alternatively a docker image is provided as well (or you can build your own from this repo). Usage is as follow -
docker run jacogr/polkadot-js-tools <api|json|metadata|monitor|signer|vanity> [...options | --help]
With docker, if you are connecting to a local node for the API or monitor (or signer where the transaction is generated, i.e. the sign process is offline), and use the (default)
127.0.0.1 host, you would need to pass
--network=host as a flag, i.e.
docker run --network=host ... and pass the appropriate flags to the node to allow connections for docker.
Contributions are welcome!