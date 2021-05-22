An HTTP response helper that detects Content-Type s & handles them accordingly — not limited to Polka!

For a simpler, bare-bones alternative, check out @polka/send instead~

Install

$ npm install --save /send- type

Usage

const { createReadStream } = require ( 'fs' ); const send = require ( '@polka/send-type' ); module .exports = function ( req, res ) { if (!req.getHeader( 'authorization' )) { return send(res, 401 , { error : 'Token required!' }); } let file = createReadStream( 'massive.mp4' ); send(res, 206 , file, { 'Content-Type' : 'video/mp4' }); }

API

res

Type: ServerReponse

The outgoing HTTP response.

code

Type: Number

Default: 200

The statusCode for your response.

data

Type: String

Default: ''

The body for your response. Defaults to the statusText for the given statusCode .

See Data Detections for special behaviors.

headers

Type: Object

Default: {}

The headers for your response.

The Content-Type header is a little unique – it will be set with the value you provide in headers . However, if you did not set a value explicitly, then send-type will reuse the existing value via res.getHeader .

If neither existed, then the Content-Type will be inferred by the data type.

See Data Detections for special behaviors.

Data Detections

The following operations will be performed for the following data types:

Important: If this is too much magic for you, check out @polka/send instead!

Buffers

Sets Content-Type to 'application/octet-stream' , unless one exists in headers

to , unless one exists in Sets Content-Length

Objects

Casts data to string via JSON.stringify

to string via Sets Content-Type to 'application/json; charset=utf-8' , unless one exists in headers

to , unless one exists in Sets Content-Length

Streams

Sets Content-Type to 'application/octet-stream' , unless one exists in headers

to , unless one exists in Pipes data into the res directly

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Polka repo, but please specify that you are using @polka/send-type .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards