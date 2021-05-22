An HTTP response helper that detects
Content-Types & handles them accordingly — not limited to Polka!
For a simpler, bare-bones alternative, check out
@polka/send instead~
$ npm install --save @polka/send-type
const { createReadStream } = require('fs');
const send = require('@polka/send-type');
module.exports = function (req, res) {
if (!req.getHeader('authorization')) {
// Objects are converted to JSON
return send(res, 401, { error:'Token required!' });
}
// Streams & Buffers are auto-piped
// Your 'Content-Type' is always used,
// ~> otherwise 'application/octet-stream'
let file = createReadStream('massive.mp4');
send(res, 206, file, { 'Content-Type': 'video/mp4' });
}
Type:
ServerReponse
The outgoing HTTP response.
Type:
Number
Default:
200
The
statusCode for your response.
Type:
String
Default:
''
The
body for your response. Defaults to the
statusText for the given
statusCode.
See Data Detections for special behaviors.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
The
headers for your response.
The
Content-Type header is a little unique – it will be set with the value you provide in
headers. However, if you did not set a value explicitly, then
send-type will reuse the existing value via
res.getHeader.
If neither existed, then the
Content-Type will be inferred by the data type.
See Data Detections for special behaviors.
The following operations will be performed for the following data types:
Important: If this is too much magic for you, check out
@polka/sendinstead!
Content-Type to
'application/octet-stream', unless one exists in
headers
Content-Length
data to string via
JSON.stringify
Content-Type to
'application/json; charset=utf-8', unless one exists in
headers
Content-Length
Content-Type to
'application/octet-stream', unless one exists in
headers
data into the
res directly
Any issues or questions can be sent to the Polka repo, but please specify that you are using
@polka/send-type.
MIT © Luke Edwards