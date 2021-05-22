openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
st

@polka/send-type

by Luke Edwards
0.5.2 (see all)

A micro web server so fast, it'll make you dance! 👯‍♀️

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@polka/send-type npm

An HTTP response helper that detects Content-Types & handles them accordingly — not limited to Polka!

For a simpler, bare-bones alternative, check out @polka/send instead~

Install

$ npm install --save @polka/send-type

Usage

const { createReadStream } = require('fs');
const send = require('@polka/send-type');

module.exports = function (req, res) {
  if (!req.getHeader('authorization')) {
    // Objects are converted to JSON
    return send(res, 401, { error:'Token required!' });
  }
  // Streams & Buffers are auto-piped
  // Your 'Content-Type' is always used,
  // ~> otherwise 'application/octet-stream'
  let file = createReadStream('massive.mp4');
  send(res, 206, file, { 'Content-Type': 'video/mp4' });
}

API

send(res, code, data, headers)

res

Type: ServerReponse

The outgoing HTTP response.

code

Type: Number
Default: 200

The statusCode for your response.

data

Type: String
Default: ''

The body for your response. Defaults to the statusText for the given statusCode.

See Data Detections for special behaviors.

headers

Type: Object
Default: {}

The headers for your response.

The Content-Type header is a little unique – it will be set with the value you provide in headers. However, if you did not set a value explicitly, then send-type will reuse the existing value via res.getHeader.
If neither existed, then the Content-Type will be inferred by the data type.

See Data Detections for special behaviors.

Data Detections

The following operations will be performed for the following data types:

Important: If this is too much magic for you, check out @polka/send instead!

Buffers

  • Sets Content-Type to 'application/octet-stream', unless one exists in headers
  • Sets Content-Length

Objects

  • Casts data to string via JSON.stringify
  • Sets Content-Type to 'application/json; charset=utf-8', unless one exists in headers
  • Sets Content-Length

Streams

  • Sets Content-Type to 'application/octet-stream', unless one exists in headers
  • Pipes data into the res directly

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Polka repo, but please specify that you are using @polka/send-type.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial