Bindings over pcsclite to access Smart Cards. It works in Linux, macOS and Windows.
📌 Looking for library to work easy with NFC tags?
Then take a look at nfc-pcsc which offers an easy to use high level API for detecting / reading and writing NFC tags and cards.
Requirements: at least Node.js 8 or newer (see this FAQ for more info)
Node Native Modules build tools
Because this library uses Node Native Modules (C++ Addons), which are automatically built (using node-gyp) when installing via npm or yarn, you need to have installed C/C++ compiler toolchain and some other tools depending on your OS.
Please refer to the node-gyp > Installation for the list of required tools depending on your OS and steps how to install them.
PC/SC API in your OS
On macOS and Windows you don't have to install anything, pcsclite API is provided by the OS.
On Linux/UNIX you'd probably need to install pcsclite library and daemon**.
For example, in Debian/Ubuntu:
apt-get install libpcsclite1 libpcsclite-dev
To run any code you will also need to have installed the pcsc daemon:
apt-get install pcscd
Once you have all needed libraries, you can install node-pcsclite using npm:
npm install @pokusew/pcsclite --save
or using Yarn:
yarn add @pokusew/pcsclite
👉 If you'd prefer an easy to use high level API for detecting / reading and writing NFC tags and cards, take a look at nfc-pcsc.
const pcsclite = require('@pokusew/pcsclite');
const pcsc = pcsclite();
pcsc.on('reader', (reader) => {
console.log('New reader detected', reader.name);
reader.on('error', err => {
console.log('Error(', reader.name, '):', err.message);
});
reader.on('status', (status) => {
console.log('Status(', reader.name, '):', status);
// check what has changed
const changes = reader.state ^ status.state;
if (!changes) {
return;
}
if ((changes & reader.SCARD_STATE_EMPTY) && (status.state & reader.SCARD_STATE_EMPTY)) {
console.log("card removed");
reader.disconnect(reader.SCARD_LEAVE_CARD, err => {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
return;
}
console.log('Disconnected');
});
}
else if ((changes & reader.SCARD_STATE_PRESENT) && (status.state & reader.SCARD_STATE_PRESENT)) {
console.log("card inserted");
reader.connect({ share_mode: reader.SCARD_SHARE_SHARED }, (err, protocol) => {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
return;
}
console.log('Protocol(', reader.name, '):', protocol);
reader.transmit(Buffer.from([0x00, 0xB0, 0x00, 0x00, 0x20]), 40, protocol, (err, data) => {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
return;
}
console.log('Data received', data);
reader.close();
pcsc.close();
});
});
}
});
reader.on('end', () => {
console.log('Reader', reader.name, 'removed');
});
});
pcsc.on('error', err => {
console.log('PCSC error', err.message);
});
The PCSCLite object is an EventEmitter that notifies the existence of Card Readers.
error
Error Object. The error.
reader
CardReader. A CardReader object associated to the card reader detected
Emitted whenever a new card reader is detected.
It frees the resources associated with this PCSCLite instance. At a low level it
calls
SCardCancel so it stops watching for new readers.
An object containing all detected readers by name. Updated as readers are attached and removed.
The CardReader object is an EventEmitter that allows to manipulate a card reader.
error
Error Object. The error.
end
Emitted when the card reader has been removed.
status
Object.
SCardGetStatusChange
Emitted whenever the status of the reader changes.
Object Optional
Number Shared mode. Defaults to
SCARD_SHARE_EXCLUSIVE
Number Preferred protocol. Defaults to
SCARD_PROTOCOL_T0 | SCARD_PROTOCOL_T1
Function called when connection operation ends
Error
Number Established protocol to this connection.
Wrapper around
SCardConnect.
Establishes a connection to the reader.
Number. Reader function to execute. Defaults to
SCARD_UNPOWER_CARD
Function called when disconnection operation ends
Error
Wrapper around
SCardDisconnect.
Terminates a connection to the reader.
Buffer input data to be transmitted
Number. Max. expected length of the response
Number. Protocol to be used in the transmission
Function called when transmit operation ends
Error
Buffer
Wrapper around
SCardTransmit.
Sends an APDU to the smart card contained in the reader connected to.
Buffer input data to be transmitted
Number. Control code for the operation
Number. Max. expected length of the response
Function called when control operation ends
Error
Buffer
Wrapper around
SCardControl.
Sends a command directly to the IFD Handler (reader driver) to be processed by the reader.
It frees the resources associated with this CardReader instance.
At a low level it calls
SCardCancel so it stops watching for the reader status changes.
Yes, you can! It works well.
But please read carefully Using Native Node Modules guide in Electron documentation to fully understand the problematic.
Note, that because of Node Native Modules, you must build your app on target platform (you must run Windows build on Windows machine, etc.).
You can use CI/CD server to build your app for certain platforms.
For Windows, I recommend you to use AppVeyor.
For macOS and Linux build, there are plenty of services to choose from, for example CircleCI, Travis CI CodeShip.
No, because it brings more problems than it solves. The C++ code (Node Native Modules, C++ Addons) is built automatically during installation (using node-gyp).
That means that cross-compilation is not possible by default. If you want to use this library in your Electron or NW.js, see Can I use this library in my Electron app?.
In case there is another driver blocking the usb bus, you won't be able to access the NFC reader until you disable it. First, plug in your reader and check, which driver is being used:
$ lsusb -t
/: Bus 01.Port 1: Dev 1, Class=root_hub, Driver=xhci_hcd/12p, 480M
|__ Port 3: Dev 6, If 0, Class=Chip/SmartCard, Driver=pn533, 12M
...
In my case, there is a
pn533 driver loaded by default. Now find the dependency tree of that driver:
$ lsmod | grep pn533
Module Size Used by
pn533_usb 20480 0
pn533 45056 1 pn533_usb
nfc 131072 1 pn533
We see, that there are drivers
nfc,
pn533 and
pn533_usb we need to disable. Create file in
/etc/modprobe.d/ with the following content:
$ cat /etc/modprobe.d/nfc-blacklist.conf
blacklist pn533_usb
blacklist pn533
blacklist nfc
After reboot, there will be no driver blocking the usb bus anymore, so we can finally enable and start the pscs deamon:
# systemctl enable pcscd
# systemctl start pcscd
@pokusew/pcsclite officially supports the following Node.js versions: 8.x, 9.x, 10.x, 11.x, 12.x, 13.x.
Short answer: NO
Explanation: Mobile support is virtually impossible because @pokusew/pcsclite uses Node Native Modules to access system PC/SC API. So the Node.js runtime and PC/SC API are required for @pokusew/pcsclite to run. That makes it possible to use it on the most of OS (Windows, macOS, Linux) directly in Node.js or in Electron.js and NW.js desktop apps. On the other hand, these requirements are not normally met on mobile devices. On top of that, React Native does not contain any Node.js runtime.
@pokusew/pcsclite uses Node Native Modules (Node.js C++ Addon) to access PC/SC API (pcsclite).
The Node.js native C++ addon is built during installation via node-gyp
(see package.json > scripts > install).
When you see the error
Cannot find module '../build/Release/pcsclite.node', something probably
went wrong during the installation.
Follow the steps below to resolve your problem:
npm install resp.
yarn install,
npm install resp.
yarn install
and the details about your platform, OS, Node.js version and npm/yarn version.
node_modules/@pokusew/pcsclite in your project
(in case you installed @pokusew/pcsclite as a dependency). There should be a
build folder with
a
Release folder inside. In the
Release folder, there should be a
pcsclite.node file.
It is possible that this file is somewhere else. Whether you find the file somewhere or not,
please open a new issue
and describe the problem and be sure to include the details
about your platform, OS, Node.js version and npm/yarn version.