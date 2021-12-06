Poi is a bundler built on the top of webpack, trying to make developing and bundling apps with webpack as easy as possible.
Before we get started, ensure that you have installed Node.js (>=8) and Yarn (or npm) on your machine.
yarn global add create-poi-app
create-poi-app my-app
cd my-app
npm run dev
Then open http://localhost:4000 to see your app.
When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with
npm run build.
Inside an empty project, run
yarn init or
npm init to create a
package.json and install Poi:
yarn init
yarn add poi --dev
Now all you need is to create an entry file, like if you're building a website, just create an
index.js:
const el = document.createElement('div')
el.textContent = 'Hello Poi!'
document.body.appendChild(el)
Now if you run:
yarn poi --serve
You will get a URL like
http://localhost:4000 which you can open to preview the app.
Next let's start adding some dependencies like a CSS file
style.module.css:
.title {
color: pink;
}
import styles from './style.module.css'
const el = document.createElement('div')
el.className = styles.title
el.textContent = 'Hello Poi!'
document.body.appendChild(el)
Save it and the browser will automatically reload to apply the changes!
