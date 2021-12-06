Poi is a bundler built on the top of webpack, trying to make developing and bundling apps with webpack as easy as possible.

The Poi project is supported by our Backers and funded through Patreon.

Features

📦 Out of box support for JS, CSS, File assets and more.

⚛ Framework-agnostic but also support JSX, Vue and more with no configs.

🔌 Great extensibility.

🐙 Fits most web apps, npm libs.

🚨 Great development experience.

Quick Overview

Before we get started, ensure that you have installed Node.js (>=8) and Yarn (or npm) on your machine.

Get Started Immediately

yarn global add create-poi-app create-poi-app my-app cd my-app npm run dev

Then open http://localhost:4000 to see your app.

When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with npm run build .

Get Started Manually

Inside an empty project, run yarn init or npm init to create a package.json and install Poi:

yarn init yarn add poi --dev

Now all you need is to create an entry file, like if you're building a website, just create an index.js :

const el = document .createElement( 'div' ) el.textContent = 'Hello Poi!' document .body.appendChild(el)

Now if you run:

yarn poi --serve

You will get a URL like http://localhost:4000 which you can open to preview the app.

Next let's start adding some dependencies like a CSS file style.module.css :

.title { color : pink; }

import styles from './style.module.css' const el = document .createElement( 'div' ) el.className = styles.title el.textContent = 'Hello Poi!' document .body.appendChild(el)

Save it and the browser will automatically reload to apply the changes!

Documentation

📚 https://poi.js.org

You can improve it by sending pull requests to this repository.

Check out this repository for more examples.

Community

All feedback and suggestions are welcome!

💬 Join the community on Spectrum.

📣 Stay up to date on new features and announcements on Twitter @poi__js.

Credits

Poi v12 wouldn't exist without the inspirations from following projects:

Webpack

Parcel 2

Poi itself

Vue CLI 3

Create React App

License

MIT © EGOIST