HTML5 Goodness for Podcasting
Podlove Web Player is a Podcast-optimized, HTML5-based video and audio player. It can be used as a WordPress plugin or within a static HTML/JavaScript context.
The Podlove Web Player supports almost every modern browser (Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Safari) and also does captions, chapters, transcripts and much more.
Clone the repository and install all dependencies with
yarn
yarn dev
http://localhost:9002/standalone.html for development
yarn test for test suite
yarn test:dev for interactive mode
yarn build
dist/
yarn docs
http://localhost:8080 for a preview
Become a part of the
If you're interested in discussing podcasting topics in general, please visit sendegate.de.
If you encounter a specific problem using the Podlove Web Player that you think is a bug, or you see a problem in the documentation, you can report the issue here:
github.com/podlove/podlove-web-player/issues
Also, if you have ideas for new features for player, please submit them as a Github issue.
Have a look on the Github project to watch the status and progress of your issues:
github.com/podlove/podlove-web-player/projects