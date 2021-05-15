openbase logo
@podlove/podlove-web-player

by podlove
4.2.4 (see all)

Podlove Web Player is a Podcast-optimized, HTML5-based audio player based on VueJS.

Overview

Readme

Podlove Web Player

Preview

About

HTML5 Goodness for Podcasting

Podlove Web Player is a Podcast-optimized, HTML5-based video and audio player. It can be used as a WordPress plugin or within a static HTML/JavaScript context.

The Podlove Web Player supports almost every modern browser (Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Safari) and also does captions, chapters, transcripts and much more.

Used Technologies

Development

Setup

Clone the repository and install all dependencies with yarn

Local Development

  1. Run yarn dev
  2. Access http://localhost:9002/standalone.html for development

Tests

  1. Run yarn test for test suite
  2. or yarn test:dev for interactive mode

Build

  1. Run yarn build
  2. Locate build artefacts in dist/

Docs

  1. Run yarn docs
  2. Access http://localhost:8080 for a preview

Join the conversation

Become a part of the

If you're interested in discussing podcasting topics in general, please visit sendegate.de.

Podlove Docs

Report an issue

If you encounter a specific problem using the Podlove Web Player that you think is a bug, or you see a problem in the documentation, you can report the issue here:
github.com/podlove/podlove-web-player/issues

Also, if you have ideas for new features for player, please submit them as a Github issue.

Have a look on the Github project to watch the status and progress of your issues:
github.com/podlove/podlove-web-player/projects

Support

KeyCDN

License

FOSSA Status

