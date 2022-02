Solidity smart-contract flattened source file generation

Utility to combine all imports to one flatten .sol file

Installation from npm

npm i @poanet/solidity-flattener

Usage

./node_modules/.bin/poa-solidity-flattener ./contracts/example.sol

It will save flattened source of Solidity smart-contract into ./out directory

Installation from source

git clone https://github.com/poanetwork/solidity-flattener cd solidity-flattener npm install

You can start script either

npm start "path_to_not_flat_contract_definition_file.sol"

or without paramaters (path to input file will be extracted from ./config.json )

npm start

Expected result:

Success! Flat file ORIGINAL_FILE_NAME_flat.sol is generated to ./ out directory

./flatContract.sol - flat .sol file is created in output directory ( ./out/ by default)

Note: utility doesn't support aliases at import statements

Config

path ./config.json