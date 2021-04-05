openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@pnpm/self-installer

by pnpm
2.2.1 (see all)

Installs pnpm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

WARNING: This installation method is not supported anymore.
Visit the installation page of pnpm to see the currently recommended installation technics.

DEPRECATED! @pnpm/self-installer

Installs pnpm

npm version Build Status

Usage

curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pnpm/self-installer/master/install.js | node

Configuring

The above script will install the latest version of pnpm but you may also install a specific version by specifying the PNPM_VERSION environment variable:

curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pnpm/self-installer/master/install.js | PNPM_VERSION=1.16.2 node

Here are all the supported environment variables that can influence pnpm's installation:

Env variableTypeDescriptionExample
PNPM_VERSIONversion, range, taglatest by default. The pnpm version to be installed.
(not older than pnpm@1.16.2)		PNPM_VERSION=next
PNPM_DESTPathThe directory into which pnpm's files will be downloaded.PNPM_DEST=node_modules/pnpm
PNPM_BIN_DESTPathprocess.execPath by default. The directory into which pnpm's bins will be linked.PNPM_BIN_DEST=node_modules/.bin
PNPM_REGISTRYURLhttps://registry.npmjs.org/ by default. The registry to be used for downloading pnpm.PNPM_REGISTRY=https://registry.node-modules.io/

License

MIT © Zoltan Kochan

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial