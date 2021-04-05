WARNING: This installation method is not supported anymore.
Visit the installation page of pnpm to see the currently recommended installation technics.
Installs pnpm
curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pnpm/self-installer/master/install.js | node
The above script will install the latest version of pnpm but you may also install
a specific version by specifying the
PNPM_VERSION environment variable:
curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pnpm/self-installer/master/install.js | PNPM_VERSION=1.16.2 node
Here are all the supported environment variables that can influence pnpm's installation:
|Env variable
|Type
|Description
|Example
|PNPM_VERSION
|version, range, tag
latest by default. The pnpm version to be installed.
(not older than
pnpm@1.16.2)
PNPM_VERSION=next
|PNPM_DEST
|Path
|The directory into which pnpm's files will be downloaded.
PNPM_DEST=node_modules/pnpm
|PNPM_BIN_DEST
|Path
process.execPath by default. The directory into which pnpm's bins will be linked.
PNPM_BIN_DEST=node_modules/.bin
|PNPM_REGISTRY
|URL
https://registry.npmjs.org/ by default. The registry to be used for downloading pnpm.
PNPM_REGISTRY=https://registry.node-modules.io/