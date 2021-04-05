WARNING: This installation method is not supported anymore.

Visit the installation page of pnpm to see the currently recommended installation technics.

Installs pnpm

Usage

curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pnpm/self-installer/master/install.js | node

Configuring

The above script will install the latest version of pnpm but you may also install a specific version by specifying the PNPM_VERSION environment variable:

curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pnpm/self-installer/master/install.js | PNPM_VERSION= 1 . 16 . 2 node

Here are all the supported environment variables that can influence pnpm's installation:

Env variable Type Description Example PNPM_VERSION version, range, tag latest by default. The pnpm version to be installed.

(not older than pnpm@1.16.2 ) PNPM_VERSION=next PNPM_DEST Path The directory into which pnpm's files will be downloaded. PNPM_DEST=node_modules/pnpm PNPM_BIN_DEST Path process.execPath by default. The directory into which pnpm's bins will be linked. PNPM_BIN_DEST=node_modules/.bin PNPM_REGISTRY URL https://registry.npmjs.org/ by default. The registry to be used for downloading pnpm. PNPM_REGISTRY=https://registry.node-modules.io/

License

MIT © Zoltan Kochan