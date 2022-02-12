中文 | 日本語 | Italiano | Русский | Français
Fast, disk space efficient package manager:
node_modules are linked from a single content-addressable storage.
package.json.
pnpm-lock.yaml.
To quote the Rush team:
Microsoft uses pnpm in Rush repos with hundreds of projects and hundreds of PRs per day, and we’ve found it to be very fast and reliable.
pnpm uses a content-addressable filesystem to store all files from all module directories on a disk. When using npm or Yarn, if you have 100 projects using lodash, you will have 100 copies of lodash on disk. With pnpm, lodash will be stored in a content-addressable storage, so:
pnpm update will only add 1 new file to the storage.
As a result, you save gigabytes of space on your disk and you have a lot faster installations!
If you'd like more details about the unique
node_modules structure that pnpm creates and
why it works fine with the Node.js ecosystem, read this small article: Flat node_modules is not the only way.
pnpm is up to 2x faster than npm and Yarn classic. See all benchmarks here.
Benchmarks on an app with lots of dependencies:
