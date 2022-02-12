openbase logo
Readme

SharePoint Framework React Controls

This is a open source library that shares a set of reusable React control that can be used in your SharePoint Framework solutions.

If you are looking for web part property controls, please check following repository for those - https://github.com/pnp/sp-dev-fx-property-controls

Get Started

More information to get started can be found documentation of this repository: documentation.

Have issues or questions?

Please use following logic on submitting your questions or issues to right location to ensure that they are noticed and addressed as soon as possible.

Contributing

We'd love your help! If you have ideas for new features or feedback, let us know by creating an issue in the issues list. Before you submit a PR with your improvements, please review our project guides.

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

"Sharing is Caring"

Disclaimer

THIS CODE IS PROVIDED AS IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, MERCHANTABILITY, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

