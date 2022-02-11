PnPjs is a fluent JavaScript API for consuming SharePoint and Microsoft Graph REST APIs in a type-safe way. You can use it with SharePoint Framework, Nodejs, or JavaScript projects. This an open source initiative complementing existing SDKs provided by Microsoft.

Please use http://aka.ms/sppnp for the latest updates around the whole SharePoint Patterns and Practices (PnP) initiative.

If you are moving from v1 please review the transition guide

