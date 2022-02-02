openbase logo
Home of PnP Modern Search solutions, helping you move from classic to modern SharePoint and beyond

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

119

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

78

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PnP Modern Search Solution

This is a open source solution that helps you to build engaging search based solutions in the SharePoint modern experience.

Get Started

Download the latest release.

More information to get started can be found documentation of this repository: documentation.

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

"Sharing is Caring"

Disclaimer

THIS CODE IS PROVIDED AS IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, MERCHANTABILITY, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

