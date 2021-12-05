PnP SPFx generator - community driven and open source

This Yeoman generator provides improved governance for SharePoint Framework projects. It extends the out of the box Yeoman generator from Microsoft (@microsoft/generator-sharepoint) with recommended patterns and additional capabilities.

For an optimized development workflow, it extends the capabilities for ReactJS, and Knockout projects and support for additional frameworks, such as HandlebarsJS, Aurelia, VueJS and Angular Elements. It also includes includes advanced code analysis and testing tools, which you can take advantage in you development work.

All projects generated by this generator are 100% compliant with the out-of-the-box Yeoman generator from Microsoft. After the creation of a new solution, you can use either this generator or @microsoft/generator-sharepoint to add additional assets to your solution.

This is an open-source extension for native out of the box SPFx generator to introduce additional scaffolding support for Angular Elements, Aurelia, VueJS, Handlebars and many more in future. This generator has a dependency on native SPFx generator from Microsoft.

Documentation

More details can be found in the documentation at https://aka.ms/pnpgenerator

Installation

via NPM

npm install -g @pnp/generator-spfx

via YARN

yarn global add @pnp/generator-spfx

via PNPM

pnpm install -g @pnp/generator-spfx

For Evaluation and Testing

This generator can be also tested via npx and the following command:

npx -p yo -p @pnp/generator-spfx yo @pnp/spfx

It will create a new project without installation of the generator. To add other assets the same command line can be executed again on the project folder.

Usage

To run the generator:

yo @ pnp / spfx

We will guide you through the your project creation.

For Development

git clone https://github.com/pnp/generator-spfx.git

More details can also be found in the documentation on how to extend this generator.

More details on our documentation

Sharing is caring!