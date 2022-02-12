CLI for Microsoft 365 helps you manage your Microsoft 365 tenant and SharePoint Framework projects.
Website | Features | Install | Usage | Build | Contribute
Sharing is Caring | Code of Conduct | Disclaimer
Follow our Twitter account to keep yourself updated about new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
To install this CLI, you will need
node
>= 8.0.0 installed.
npm install -g @pnp/cli-microsoft365
npm install -g @pnp/cli-microsoft365@next
yarn global add @pnp/cli-microsoft365
npx @pnp/cli-microsoft365
docker run --rm -it m365pnp/cli-microsoft365:latest
Checkout our guide to learn more about how to run CLI for Microsoft 365 using Docker
Use the
login command to start the Device Code login flow to authenticate with your Microsoft 365 tenant.
m365 login
On your first login you will be asked to consent to several permissions that the
PnP Management Shellmulti-tenant app requires for the commands to work successfully against your tenant. If you want to create your own identity to use with the CLI, refer to the Using your own Azure AD Identity guide.
For alternative authentication methods and usage, refer to the login command documentation
List all commands using the global
--help option.
m365 --help
Get command information and example usage using the global
--help option.
m365 spo site get --help
Execute a command and output response as JSON.
m365 spo site get --url https://contoso.sharepoint.com
Filter responses and return custom objects using JMESPath queries using the global
--query option.
m365 spo site list --query '[?Template==`GROUP#0`].{Title:Title, Url:Url}'
Execute a command and output response as text using the global
--output option.
m365 spo site get --url https://contoso.sharepoint.com --output text
For more examples and usage, refer to the command and sample scripts documentation.
To build and run this CLI locally, you will need
node
>= 16.0.0 installed.
# Clone this repository
$ git clone https://github.com/pnp/cli-microsoft365
# Go into the repository
$ cd cli-microsoft365
# Install dependencies
$ npm install
# Build the CLI
$ npm run build
# Symlink your local CLI build
$ npm link
When you execute any
m365 command from the terminal, it will now use your local clone of the CLI.
We love to accept contributions.
If you want to get involved with helping us grow the CLI, whether that is suggesting or adding a new command, extending an existing command or updating our documentation, we would love to hear from you.
Checkout our Wiki for guides on how to contribute to this project.
CLI for Microsoft 365 is a Microsoft 365 Platform Community (PnP) project. Microsoft 365 Platform Community is a virtual team consisting of Microsoft employees and community members focused on helping the community make the best use of Microsoft products. CLI for Microsoft 365 is an open-source project not affiliated with Microsoft and not covered by Microsoft support. If you experience any issues using the CLI, please submit an issue in the issues list.
THIS CODE IS PROVIDED AS IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, MERCHANTABILITY, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.