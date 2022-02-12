

CLI for Microsoft 365



One CLI for Microsoft 365

CLI for Microsoft 365 helps you manage your Microsoft 365 tenant and SharePoint Framework projects.

Features

Run on any OS Linux MacOS Windows

Run on any shell Azure Cloud Shell bash cmder PowerShell zsh

Unified login Access all your Microsoft 365 workloads

Supported workloads Azure Active Directory Microsoft Teams Microsoft To Do OneDrive Outlook Planner Power Automate Power Apps Skype for Business SharePoint Online Yammer

Supported authentication methods Azure Managed Identity Certificate Client Secret Device Code Username and Password

Manage your SharePoint Framework projects Uprade your projects Check your environment compatibility



Follow our Twitter account to keep yourself updated about new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Install

To install this CLI, you will need node >= 8.0.0 installed.

npm install -g @ pnp / cli - microsoft365

Install beta version β npm install -g @ pnp / cli - microsoft365 @ next

Alternate package managers 🧶 yarn yarn global add @ pnp / cli - microsoft365 npx npx @ pnp / cli - microsoft365

Run CLI for Microsoft 365 in a Docker container 🐳 docker run --rm -it m365pnp / cli-microsoft365 :latest Checkout our guide to learn more about how to run CLI for Microsoft 365 using Docker

Usage

Use the login command to start the Device Code login flow to authenticate with your Microsoft 365 tenant.

m365 login

On your first login you will be asked to consent to several permissions that the PnP Management Shell multi-tenant app requires for the commands to work successfully against your tenant. If you want to create your own identity to use with the CLI, refer to the Using your own Azure AD Identity guide.

For alternative authentication methods and usage, refer to the login command documentation

List all commands using the global --help option.

m365 -- help

Get command information and example usage using the global --help option.

m365 spo site get -- help

Execute a command and output response as JSON.

m365 spo site get --url https://contoso.sharepoint.com

Filter responses and return custom objects using JMESPath queries using the global --query option.

m365 spo site list --query '[?Template==`GROUP#0`].{Title:Title, Url:Url}'

Execute a command and output response as text using the global --output option.

m365 spo site get --url https://contoso.sharepoint.com --output text

For more examples and usage, refer to the command and sample scripts documentation.

Build

To build and run this CLI locally, you will need node >= 16.0.0 installed.

$ git clone https://github.com/pnp/cli-microsoft365 $ cd cli-microsoft365 $ npm install $ npm run build $ npm link

When you execute any m365 command from the terminal, it will now use your local clone of the CLI.

Contribute

We love to accept contributions.

If you want to get involved with helping us grow the CLI, whether that is suggesting or adding a new command, extending an existing command or updating our documentation, we would love to hear from you.

Checkout our Wiki for guides on how to contribute to this project.

Microsoft 365 Platform Community

CLI for Microsoft 365 is a Microsoft 365 Platform Community (PnP) project. Microsoft 365 Platform Community is a virtual team consisting of Microsoft employees and community members focused on helping the community make the best use of Microsoft products. CLI for Microsoft 365 is an open-source project not affiliated with Microsoft and not covered by Microsoft support. If you experience any issues using the CLI, please submit an issue in the issues list.

