README

This project is based on the core/loading parts of Potree, converted to Typescript for usage directly in ThreeJS-based third-party applications.

This project focuses solely on the loading of point clouds into ThreeJS applications and doesn't try to provide other things which are available in Potree: earth controls, measurement tools, elevation profiles, etc.

If you have a need for such auxiliary components/tools, we would most definitely welcome contributions, potentially as part of another project under the PNext organization.

And of course, suggestions for better/easier APIs or new features, as well as PRs, are very welcome too!

Usage

import { Scene } from 'three' ; import { PointCloudOctree, Potree } from '@pnext/three-loader' ; const scene = new Scene(); const potree = new Potree(); potree.pointBudget = 2 _000_000; const pointClouds: PointCloudOctree[] = []; potree .loadPointCloud( 'cloud.js' , relativeUrl => ` ${baseUrl} ${relativeUrl} ` , ) .then( pco => { pointClouds.push(pco); scene.add(pco); pco.material.size = 1.0 ; }); function update ( ) { potree.updatePointClouds(pointClouds, camera, renderer); renderer.clear(); renderer.render(scene, camera); }

You can play with a live example here: https://codesandbox.io/s/yw2p3446j9?autoresize=1&view=preview

Local Development

To develop and contribute to the project, you need to start by cloning the repositry and then install all the dependencies with yarn:

> yarn

Once that is done you can start a development server by running:

> yarn start

You can also start the example application ( /example ) by running:

> yarn start:example

To create a production-ready build of the library which can be published to NPM, you can run the following command:

> yarn build

Thank You!

Thank you to Markus Schütz for his work on Potree, on which this project is based.

Contributors

Pix4D

We use this as part of our online 3D model viewer (http://cloud.pix4d.com).

Georepublic