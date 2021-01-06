PM2.io API Client for Javascript

This module lets you implement a fully customizable PM2.io client, receiving live data from the PM2.io API.

Install

With NPM:

$ npm install @pm2/js-api --save

Or get the raw library for browser here:

https://unpkg.com/@pm2/js-api

Usage

To use this client you need to first requiring it into your code and creating a new instance :

const PM2IO = require ( '@pm2/js-api' ) let client = new PM2IO()

Then you'll to tell the client how you want to authenticate, you have the choice :

First the standalone flow, you just need to enter a refresh token and it will works

client.use( 'standalone' , { refresh_token : 'token' })

Secondly, the browser flow, you have a custom keymetrics application and you want to authenticate of the behalf for any user (in this flow you need to be inside a browser) :

client.use( 'browser' , { client_id : 'my-oauth-client-id' })

Thirdly, the embed flow, you have a custom keymetrics application and you want to authenticate of the behalf of any user (you need to be in a nodejs process, for example a CLI) :

client.use( 'embed' , { client_id : 'my-oauth-client-id' })

After that, you can do whatever call you want just keep in mind each call return a Promise (the client will handle authentication) :

client.user.retrieve() .then( ( response ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { })

Example

const PM2IO = require ( '@pm2/js-api' ) let client = new PM2IO().use( 'standalone' , { refresh_token : 'token' }) client.bucket.retrieveAll() .then( ( res ) => { let bucket = res.data.find( bucket => bucket.name === 'Keymetrics' ) client.realtime.subscribe(bucket._id).catch( console .error) client.realtime.on( ` ${bucket.public_id} :connected` , () => console .log( 'connected to realtime' )) client.realtime.on( ` ${bucket.public_id} :*:status` , (data) => console .log(data.server_name)) setTimeout( () => { client.realtime.unsubscribe(bucket._id).catch( console .error) }, 5000 ) }) .catch( console .error)

Realtime

All realtime data are broadcasted with the following pattern :

bucket_public_id :server_name :data_method

For example :

client.realtime.on( `4398545:my_server:status` , (data) => { console .log(data.server_name)) }

Events available

Event Description mediator:blacklist Used to broadcast updated process blacklisted human:event Events sent via pmx.emit() process:exception Issues from pm2 or apm logs Logs status Status sent by apm or pm2 metric Metric sent by apm/collectors axm:transaction:outlier Outlier for transaction tracing process:event Event from pm2 (restart...) profiling Profiling packet with profiling link axm:scoped_action:stream Stream from scoped action axm:scoped_action:end End of scoped action axm:scoped_action:error Error for a scoped action pm2:scoped:end End for pm2 scoped pm2:scoped:stream Stream from pm2 scoped pm2:scoped:error Error from pm2 scoped trace-span Span for distributed tracing axm:transaction Transaction for transaction tracing trigger:pm2:result Result from a pm2 action trigger:action:success Success from a custom action trigger:action:failure Error from a customer action axm:reply Reply from a custom action

Route definition

client .actions .triggerAction -> POST /api/bucket/:id/actions/trigger client .actions .triggerPM2Action -> POST /api/bucket/:id/actions/triggerPM2 client .actions .triggerScopedAction -> POST /api/bucket/:id/actions/triggerScopedAction client .bucket .sendFeedback -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/feedback client .bucket .retrieveUsers -> GET /api/bucket/:id/users_authorized client .bucket .currentRole -> GET /api/bucket/:id/current_role client .bucket .setNotificationState -> POST /api/bucket/:id/manage_notif client .bucket .inviteUser -> POST /api/bucket/:id/add_user client .bucket .removeInvitation -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/invitation client .bucket .removeUser -> POST /api/bucket/:id/remove_user client .bucket .setUserRole -> POST /api/bucket/:id/promote_user client .bucket .retrieveAll -> GET /api/bucket/ client .bucket .create -> POST /api/bucket/create_classic client .bucket .claimTrial -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/start_trial client .bucket .upgrade -> POST /api/bucket/:id/upgrade client .bucket .retrieve -> GET /api/bucket/:id client .bucket .update -> PUT /api/bucket/:id client .bucket .retrieveServers -> GET /api/bucket/:id/meta_servers client .bucket .getSubscription -> GET /api/bucket/:id/subscription client .bucket .destroy -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id client .bucket .transferOwnership -> POST /api/bucket/:id/transfer_ownership client .bucket .retrieveCharges -> GET /api/bucket/:id/payment/charges client .bucket .updateUserOptions -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/user_options client .bucket .alert .update -> POST /api/bucket/:id/alerts/update client .bucket .alert .updateSlack -> POST /api/bucket/:id/alerts/updateSlack client .bucket .alert .updateWebhooks -> POST /api/bucket/:id/alerts/updateWebhooks client .bucket .alert .create -> POST /api/bucket/:id/alerts client .bucket .alert .delete -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/alerts/:alert client .bucket .alert .list -> GET /api/bucket/:id/alerts/ client .bucket .alert .updateAlert -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/alerts/:alert client .bucket .alert .get -> GET /api/bucket/:id/alerts/:alert client .bucket .alert .triggerSample -> POST /api/bucket/:id/alerts/:alert/sample client .bucket .alert .analyzer .list -> POST /api/bucket/:id/alerts/analyzer client .bucket .alert .analyzer .editState -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/alerts/analyzer/:alert client .bucket .alert .analyzer .updateConfig -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/alerts/analyzer/:analyzer/config client .bucket .billing .subscribe -> POST /api/bucket/:id/payment/subscribe client .bucket .billing .startTrial -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/payment/trial client .bucket .billing .getInvoices -> GET /api/bucket/:id/payment/invoices client .bucket .billing .getReceipts -> GET /api/bucket/:id/payment/receipts client .bucket .billing .getSubcription -> GET /api/bucket/:id/payment/subscription client .bucket .billing .getSubcriptionState -> GET /api/bucket/:id/payment/subscription/state client .bucket .billing .attachCreditCard -> POST /api/bucket/:id/payment/cards client .bucket .billing .fetchCreditCards -> GET /api/bucket/:id/payment/cards client .bucket .billing .fetchCreditCard -> GET /api/bucket/:id/payment/card/:card_id client .bucket .billing .fetchDefaultCreditCard -> GET /api/bucket/:id/payment/card client .bucket .billing .updateCreditCard -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/payment/card client .bucket .billing .deleteCreditCard -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/payment/card/:card_id client .bucket .billing .setDefaultCard -> POST /api/bucket/:id/payment/card/:card_id/default client .bucket .billing .fetchMetadata -> GET /api/bucket/:id/payment client .bucket .billing .updateMetadata -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/payment client .bucket .billing .attachBankAccount -> POST /api/bucket/:id/payment/banks client .bucket .billing .fetchBankAccount -> GET /api/bucket/:id/payment/banks client .bucket .billing .deleteBankAccount -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/payment/banks client .data .dependencies .retrieve -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/dependencies/ client .data .events .retrieve -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/events client .data .events .retrieveMetadatas -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/eventsKeysByApp client .data .events .retrieveHistogram -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/events/stats client .data .events .deleteAll -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/data/events/delete_all client .data .exceptions .retrieve -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/exceptions client .data .exceptions .retrieveSummary -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/exceptions/ summary client .data .exceptions .deleteAll -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/exceptions/delete_all client .data .exceptions .delete -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/exceptions/delete client .data .issues .list -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/issues/list client .data .issues .listOccurencesForIdentifier -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/issues/occurrences/:identifier client .data .issues .getReplay -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/issues/replay/:uuid client .data .issues .retrieveHistogram -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/issues/histogram client .data .issues .findOccurences -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/issues/ocurrences client .data .issues .search -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/issues/search client .data .issues .summary -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/issues/summary/:aggregateBy client .data .issues .deleteAll -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/data/issues client .data .issues .delete -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/data/issues/:identifier client .data .logs .retrieve -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/logs client .data .logs .retrieveHistogram -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/logs/histogram client .data .metrics .retrieveAggregations -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/metrics/aggregations client .data .metrics .retrieveHistogram -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/metrics/histogram client .data .metrics .retrieveList -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/metrics/list client .data .metrics .retrieveMetadatas -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/metrics client .data .outliers .retrieve -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/outliers/ client .data .processes .retrieveEvents -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/processEvents client .data .processes .retrieveDeployments -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/processEvents/deployments client .data .profiling .retrieve -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/profilings/:filename client .data .profiling .download -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/profilings/:filename/download client .data .profiling .list -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/profilings client .data .profiling .delete -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/data/profilings/:filename client .data .status .retrieve -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/status client .data .status .retrieveBlacklisted -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/status/blacklisted client .data .transactions .retrieveHistogram -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/transactions/v2/histogram client .data .transactions .retrieveSummary -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/transactions/v2/ summary client .data .transactions .delete -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/transactions/v2/delete client .dashboard .retrieveAll -> GET /api/bucket/:id/dashboard/ client .dashboard .retrieve -> GET /api/bucket/:id/dashboard/:dashid client .dashboard .remove -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/dashboard/:dashid client .dashboard .update -> POST /api/bucket/:id/dashboard/:dashId client .dashboard .create -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/dashboard/ client .misc .listChangelogArticles -> GET /api/misc/changelog client .misc .retrievePM2Version -> GET /api/misc/release/pm2 client .misc .retrieveNodeRelease -> GET /api/misc/release/nodejs/:version client .misc .retrievePlans -> GET /api/misc/plans client .misc .retrieveCoupon -> POST /api/misc/stripe/retrieveCoupon client .misc .retrieveCompany -> POST /api/misc/stripe/retrieveCompany client .misc .retrieveVAT -> POST /api/misc/stripe/retrieveVat client .orchestration .selfSend -> POST /api/bucket/:id/balance client .bucket .server .deleteServer -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/deleteServer client .tokens .retrieve -> GET /api/users/token/ client .tokens .remove -> DELETE /api/users/token/:id client .tokens .create -> PUT /api/users/token/ client .user .retrieve -> GET /api/users/isLogged client .user .show -> GET /api/users/show/:id client .user .update -> POST /api/users/update client .user .delete -> DELETE /api/users/delete client .user .attachCreditCard -> POST /api/users/payment/ client .user .listSubscriptions -> GET /api/users/payment/subcriptions client .user .listCharges -> GET /api/users/payment/charges client .user .fetchCreditCard -> GET /api/users/payment/card/:card_id client .user .fetchDefaultCreditCard -> GET /api/users/payment/card client .user .updateCreditCard -> PUT /api/users/payment/card client .user .deleteCreditCard -> DELETE /api/users/payment/card/:card_id client .user .setDefaultCard -> POST /api/users/payment/card/:card_id/default client .user .fetchMetadata -> GET /api/users/payment/card/stripe_metadata client .user .updateMetadata -> PUT /api/users/payment/stripe_metadata client .user .otp .retrieve -> GET /api/users/otp client .user .otp .enable -> POST /api/users/otp client .user .otp .disable -> DELETE /api/users/otp client .user .providers .retrieve -> GET /api/users/integrations client .user .providers .add -> POST /api/users/integrations client .user .providers .remove -> DELETE /api/users/integrations/:name client .bucket .webcheck .listMetrics -> GET /api/bucket/:id/webchecks/metrics client .bucket .webcheck .listRegions -> GET /api/bucket/:id/webchecks/regions client .bucket .webcheck .getMetrics -> POST /api/bucket/:id/webchecks/:webcheck/metrics client .bucket .webcheck .list -> GET /api/bucket/:id/webchecks client .bucket .webcheck .get -> GET /api/bucket/:id/webchecks/:webcheck client .bucket .webcheck .create -> POST /api/bucket/:id/webchecks client .bucket .webcheck .update -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/webchecks/:webcheck client .bucket .webcheck .delete -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/webchecks/:webcheck client .auth .retrieveToken -> POST /api/oauth/token client .auth .requestNewPassword -> POST /api/oauth/reset_password client .auth .sendEmailLink -> POST /api/oauth/send_email_link client .auth .validEmail -> GET /api/oauth/valid_email/:token client .auth .register -> GET /api/oauth/register client .auth .revoke -> POST /api/oauth/revoke client .data .traces .list -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/traces client .data .traces .retrieve -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/traces/:trace client .data .traces .getServices -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/traces/services client .data .traces .getTags -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/traces/tags client .data .traces .getHistogramByTag -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/traces/histogram/tag client .data .notifications .list -> POST /api/bucket/:id/data/notifications client .data .notifications .retrieve -> GET /api/bucket/:id/data/notifications/:notification client .bucket .application .list -> GET /api/bucket/:id/applications client .bucket .application .get -> GET /api/bucket/:id/applications/:application client .bucket .application .create -> POST /api/bucket/:id/applications client .bucket .application .update -> PUT /api/bucket/:id/applications/:application client .bucket .application .delete -> DELETE /api/bucket/:id/applications/:application client .bucket .application .getPreview -> GET /api/bucket/:id/applications/:application/preview client .bucket .application .getReports -> GET /api/bucket/:id/applications/:application/report

Local Backend

Create token in user setting then:

Standalone logging

const PM2IO = require ( '@pm2/js-api' ) let io = new PM2IO({ services : { API : 'http://cl1.km.io:3000' , OAUTH : 'http://cl1.km.io:3100' } }).use( 'standalone' , { refresh_token : 'refresh-token' })

Browser logging

const PM2IO = require ( '@pm2/js-api' ) let io = new PM2IO({ OAUTH_CLIENT_ID : '5413907556' , services : { API : 'http://cl1.km.io:3000' , OAUTH : 'http://cl1.km.io:3100' } }).use( 'standalone' , { refresh_token : 'refresh-token' })

Tasks

Browserify + Babelify to ES5 (output to ./dist/keymetrics.es5.js) npm run build Browserify + Babelify + Uglify (output to ./dist/keymetrics.min.js) npm run dist Generate documentation npm run doc

License

Apache 2.0

Release

To release a new version, first install gren :

yarn global add github-release-notes

Push a commit in github with the new version you want to release :

git commit -am "version: major|minor|patch bump to X.X.X"

Care for the versionning, we use the semver versioning currently. Please be careful about the version when pushing a new package.

Then tag a version with git :

git tag -s vX.X.X

Push the tag into github (this will trigger the publish to npm) :

git push origin vX .X .X

To finish update the changelog of the release on github with gren (be sure that gren has selected the right tags):