The @pm2/io module comes along with PM2. It is the PM2 library responsible for gathering the metrics, reporting exceptions, exposing remote actions and every interaction with your application.
You can also use it as a standalone agent, if you want to connect your nodejs process to PM2 Enterprise but without having to launch your application with PM2.
With npm:
npm install @pm2/io --save
With yarn:
yarn add @pm2/io
To retrieve by default V8 Runtime metrics like:
Install:
npm install @pm2/node-runtime-stats
And restart the application.
@pm2/io allows you to gather metrics from your code to be reported in the PM2 Plus/Enterprise dashboard.
You can create a new custom metrics with the method
metric() of
@pm2/io.
const io = require('@pm2/io');
const users = io.metric({
name: 'Realtime user',
});
users.set(10)
This arguments are available:
There are 4 different types of metrics:
The first type of metric, called
metric, allows to expose a variable's value. The variable can be exposed passively, with a function that gets called every second, or actively, with a method that you use to update the value.
In active mode, you need to create a probe and call the method
set() to update the value.
const myMetric = io.metric({
name: 'Realtime Value'
});
myMetric.set(23);
In passive mode you hust need to return the variable to be monitored:
const myMetric = io.metric({
name: 'Realtime Value',
value: () => {
return variable_to_monitor
}
});
The second type of metric, called
counter, is a discrete counter that helps you count the number of occurrence of a particular event. The counter starts at 0 and can be incremented or decremented.
const io = require('@pm2/io');
const currentReq = io.counter({
name: 'Current req processed',
type: 'counter',
});
http.createServer((req, res) => {
// Increment the counter, counter will eq 1
currentReq.inc();
req.on('end', () => {
// Decrement the counter, counter will eq 0
currentReq.dec();
});
});
The third type of metric, called
meter, compute the frequency of an event. Each time the event happens, you need to call the
mark() method. By default, the frequency is the number of events per second over the last minute.
const io = require('@pm2/io');
const reqsec = io.meter({
name: 'req/sec',
type: 'meter',
});
http.createServer((req, res) => {
reqsec.mark();
res.end({ success: true });
});
Additional options:
Collect values and provide statistic tools to explore their distribution over the last 5 minutes.
const io = require('@pm2/io');
const latency = io.histogram({
name: 'latency',
measurement: 'mean'
});
var latencyValue = 0;
setInterval(() => {
latencyValue = Math.round(Math.random() * 100);
latency.update(latencyValue);
}, 100);
Options are:
Remotely trigger functions from PM2 Plus or Enterprise.
The function takes a function as a parameter (cb here) and need to be called once the job is finished.
Example:
const io = require('@pm2/io');
io.action('db:clean', (cb) => {
clean.db(() => {
// cb must be called at the end of the action
return cb({ success: true });
});
});
By default, in the Issue tab, you are only alerted for uncaught exceptions. Any exception that you catch is not reported. You can manually report them with the
notifyError() method.
const io = require('@pm2/io');
io.notifyError(new Error('This is an error'), {
// you can some http context that will be reported in the UI
http: {
url: req.url
},
// or anything that you can like an user id
custom: {
user: req.user.id
}
});
If you want you can configure your express middleware to automatically send you an error with the error middleware of express :
const io = require('@pm2/io')
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
// add the routes that you want
app.use('/toto', () => {
throw new Error('ajdoijerr')
})
// always add the middleware as the last one
app.use(io.expressErrorHandler())
We also expose a custom koa middleware to report error with a specific koa middleware :
const io = require('@pm2/io')
const Koa = require('koa')
const app = new Koa()
// the order isn't important with koa
app.use(pmx.koaErrorHandler())
// add the routes that you want
app.use(async ctx => {
ctx.throw(new Error('toto'))
})
The Distributed Tracing allows to captures and propagates distributed traces through your system, allowing you to visualize how customer requests flow across services, rapidly perform deep root cause analysis, and better analyze latency across a highly distributed set of services. If you want to enable it, here the simple options to enable:
const io = require('@pm2/io').init({
tracing: {
enabled: true,
// will add the actual queries made to database, false by default
detailedDatabasesCalls: true,
// if you want you can ignore some endpoint based on their path
ignoreIncomingPaths: [
// can be a regex
/misc/,
// or a exact string
'/api/bucket'
// or a function with the request
(url, request) => {
return true
}
],
// same as above but used to match entire URLs
ignoreOutgoingUrls: [],
/**
* Determines the probability of a request to be traced. Ranges from 0.0 to 1.0
* default is 0.5
*/
samplingRate: 0.5
}
})
By default we ignore specific incoming requests (you can override this by setting
ignoreIncomingPaths: []):
*.js,
*.css,
*.ico,
*.svg,
.png or
*webpack*)
When your application will receive a request from either
http,
https or
http2 it will start a trace. After that, we will trace the following modules:
http outgoing requests
https outgoing requests
http2 outgoing requests
mongodb-core version 1 - 3
redis versions > 2.6
ioredis versions > 2.6
mysql version 1 - 3
mysql2 version 1 - 3
pg version > 6
vue-server-renderer version 2
The custom tracing API can be used to create custom trace spans. A span is a particular unit of work within a trace, such as an RPC request. Spans may be nested; the outermost span is called a root span, even if there are no nested child spans. Root spans typically correspond to incoming requests, while child spans typically correspond to outgoing requests, or other work that is triggered in response to incoming requests. This means that root spans shouldn't be created in a context where a root span already exists; a child span is more suitable here. Instead, root spans should be created to track work that happens outside of the request lifecycle entirely, such as periodically scheduled work. To illustrate:
const io = require('@pm2/io').init({ tracing: true })
const tracer = io.getTracer()
// ...
app.get('/:token', function (req, res) {
const token = req.params.token
// the '2' correspond to the type of operation you want to trace
// can be 0 (UNKNOWN), 1 (SERVER) or 2 (CLIENT)
// 'verifyToken' here will be the name of the operation
const customSpan = tracer.startChildSpan('verifyToken', 2)
// note that customSpan can be null if you are not inside a request
req.Token.verifyToken(token, (err, result) => {
if (err) {
// you can add tags to the span to attach more details to the span
customSpan.addAttribute('error', err.message)
customSpan.end()
return res.status(500).send('error')
}
customSpan.addAttribute('result', result)
// be sure to always .end() the spans
customSpan.end()
// redirect the user if the token is valid
res.send('/user/me')
})
})
// For any significant work done _outside_ of the request lifecycle, use
// startRootSpan.
const traceOptions = {
name: 'my custom trace',
// the '1' correspond to the type of operation you want to trace
// can be 0 (UNKNOWN), 1 (SERVER) or 2 (CLIENT)
kind: '1'
}
plugin.tracer.startRootSpan(traceOptions, rootSpan => {
// ...
// Be sure to call rootSpan.end().
rootSpan.end()
});
export class IOConfig {
/**
* Automatically catch unhandled errors
*/
catchExceptions?: boolean = true
/**
* Configure the metrics to add automatically to your process
*/
metrics?: {
eventLoop: boolean = true,
network: boolean = false,
http: boolean = true,
gc: boolean = true,
v8: boolean = true
}
/**
* Configure the default actions that you can run
*/
actions?: {
eventLoopDump?: boolean = true
}
/**
* Configure availables profilers that will be exposed
*/
profiling?: {
/**
* Toggle the CPU profiling actions
*/
cpuJS: boolean = true
/**
* Toggle the heap snapshot actions
*/
heapSnapshot: boolean = true
/**
* Toggle the heap sampling actions
*/
heapSampling: boolean = true
/**
* Force a specific implementation of profiler
*
* available:
* - 'addon' (using the v8-profiler-node8 addon)
* - 'inspector' (using the "inspector" api from node core)
* - 'none' (disable the profilers)
* - 'both' (will try to use inspector and fallback on addon if available)
*/
implementation: string = 'both'
}
/**
* Configure the transaction tracing options
*/
tracing?: {
/**
* Enabled the distributed tracing feature.
*/
enabled: boolean
/**
* If you want to report a specific service name
* the default is the same as in apmOptions
*/
serviceName?: string
/**
* Generate trace for outgoing request that aren't connected to a incoming one
* default is false
*/
outbound?: boolean
/**
* Determines the probability of a request to be traced. Ranges from 0.0 to 1.0
* default is 0.5
*/
samplingRate?: number,
/**
* Add details about databases calls (redis, mongodb etc)
*/
detailedDatabasesCalls?: boolean,
/**
* Ignore specific incoming request depending on their path
*/
ignoreIncomingPaths?: Array<IgnoreMatcher<httpModule.IncomingMessage>>
/**
* Ignore specific outgoing request depending on their url
*/
ignoreOutgoingUrls?: Array<IgnoreMatcher<httpModule.ClientRequest>>
/**
* Set to true when wanting to create span for raw TCP connection
* instead of new http request
*/
createSpanWithNet: boolean
}
/**
* If you want to connect to PM2 Enterprise without using PM2, you should enable
* the standalone mode
*
* default is false
*/
standalone?: boolean = false
/**
* Define custom options for the standalone mode
*/
apmOptions?: {
/**
* public key of the bucket to which the agent need to connect
*/
publicKey: string
/**
* Secret key of the bucket to which the agent need to connect
*/
secretKey: string
/**
* The name of the application/service that will be reported to PM2 Enterprise
*/
appName: string
/**
* The name of the server as reported in PM2 Enterprise
*
* default is os.hostname()
*/
serverName?: string
/**
* Broadcast all the logs from your application to our backend
*/
sendLogs?: Boolean
/**
* Avoid to broadcast any logs from your application to our backend
* Even if the sendLogs option set to false, you can still see some logs
* when going to the log interface (it automatically trigger broacasting log)
*/
disableLogs?: Boolean
/**
* Since logs can be forwared to our backend you may want to ignore specific
* logs (containing sensitive data for example)
*/
logFilter?: string | RegExp
/**
* Proxy URI to use when reaching internet
* Supporting socks5,http,https,pac,socks4
* see https://github.com/TooTallNate/node-proxy-agent
*
* example: socks5://username:password@some-socks-proxy.com:9050
*/
proxy?: string
}
}
You can pass whatever options you want to
io.init, it will automatically update its configuration.
Here the list of breaking changes :
io.scopedAction because of low user adoption
io.notify in favor of
io.notifyError (droppin replacement)
gc-stats module
io.transpose
io.probe() to init metrics
High chance that if you used a custom configuration for
io.init, you need to change it to reflect the new configuration.
Apart from that and the
io.notify removal, it shouldn't break the way you instanciated metrics.
If you find something else that breaks please report it to us (tech@keymetrics.io).
The only difference with the 4.x version is the new tracing system put in place, so the only changs are related to it:
To auto rebuild on file change:
$ npm install
$ npm run watch
To test only one file:
$ npm run unit <typescript-file-to-test.ts>
Run transpilation + test + coverage:
$ npm run test
Run transpilation + test only:
$ npm run unit <test>
Curently this package isn't compatible with
amqp if you use the
network metrics. We recommend to disable the metrics with the following configuration in this case :
io.init({
metrics: {
network: false
}
})