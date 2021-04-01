The @pm2/io module comes along with PM2. It is the PM2 library responsible for gathering the metrics, reporting exceptions, exposing remote actions and every interaction with your application.

You can also use it as a standalone agent, if you want to connect your nodejs process to PM2 Enterprise but without having to launch your application with PM2.

Table of Contents

Installation

With npm:

npm install @pm2/io --save

With yarn:

yarn add @pm2/io

V8 Runtime Metrics

To retrieve by default V8 Runtime metrics like:

V8 Garbage Collector metrics

CPU Context Switch

Page Fault

Install:

npm install @pm2/node-runtime-stats

And restart the application.

Custom Metrics

@pm2/io allows you to gather metrics from your code to be reported in the PM2 Plus/Enterprise dashboard.

Create a custom metrics

You can create a new custom metrics with the method metric() of @pm2/io .

const io = require ( '@pm2/io' ); const users = io.metric({ name : 'Realtime user' , }); users.set( 10 )

This arguments are available:

name : The metric name (required; string)

: The metric name (required; string) id : The type of metric (default 'metric', string)

: The type of metric (default 'metric', string) unit : unit of the measure (default ''; string)

: unit of the measure (default ''; string) historic: keep the history in PM2 Plus (default: true; boolean)

There are 4 different types of metrics:

gauge : To expose a variable's value

: To expose a variable's value counter : A discrete counter to be triggered manually to count a number of occurrence

: A discrete counter to be triggered manually to count a number of occurrence meter : To measure a frequency, a number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit of time

: To measure a frequency, a number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit of time histogram: To measure a statistic, a statistic on a metric over the last 5 minutes

Metric: Variable Exposition

The first type of metric, called metric , allows to expose a variable's value. The variable can be exposed passively, with a function that gets called every second, or actively, with a method that you use to update the value.

Active Mode

In active mode, you need to create a probe and call the method set() to update the value.

const myMetric = io.metric({ name : 'Realtime Value' }); myMetric.set( 23 );

Passive Mode

In passive mode you hust need to return the variable to be monitored:

const myMetric = io.metric({ name : 'Realtime Value' , value : () => { return variable_to_monitor } });

Counter: Discrete Counter

The second type of metric, called counter , is a discrete counter that helps you count the number of occurrence of a particular event. The counter starts at 0 and can be incremented or decremented.

const io = require ( '@pm2/io' ); const currentReq = io.counter({ name : 'Current req processed' , type : 'counter' , }); http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { currentReq.inc(); req.on( 'end' , () => { currentReq.dec(); }); });

Meter: Frequency

The third type of metric, called meter , compute the frequency of an event. Each time the event happens, you need to call the mark() method. By default, the frequency is the number of events per second over the last minute.

const io = require ( '@pm2/io' ); const reqsec = io.meter({ name : 'req/sec' , type : 'meter' , }); http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { reqsec.mark(); res.end({ success : true }); });

Additional options:

samples : (optional)(default: 1) Rate unit. Defaults to 1 sec.

: (optional)(default: 1) Rate unit. Defaults to sec. timeframe: (optional)(default: 60) Timeframe over which the events will be analyzed. Defaults to 60 sec.

Histogram: Statistics

Collect values and provide statistic tools to explore their distribution over the last 5 minutes.

const io = require ( '@pm2/io' ); const latency = io.histogram({ name : 'latency' , measurement : 'mean' }); var latencyValue = 0 ; setInterval( () => { latencyValue = Math .round( Math .random() * 100 ); latency.update(latencyValue); }, 100 );

Options are:

measurement : default: mean; min, max, sum, count, variance, mean, stddev, median, p75, p95, p99, p99.

Expose Remote Actions: Trigger Functions remotely

Remotely trigger functions from PM2 Plus or Enterprise.

Simple actions

The function takes a function as a parameter (cb here) and need to be called once the job is finished.

Example:

const io = require ( '@pm2/io' ); io.action( 'db:clean' , (cb) => { clean.db( () => { return cb({ success : true }); }); });

Report user error

By default, in the Issue tab, you are only alerted for uncaught exceptions. Any exception that you catch is not reported. You can manually report them with the notifyError() method.

const io = require ( '@pm2/io' ); io.notifyError( new Error ( 'This is an error' ), { http : { url : req.url }, custom : { user : req.user.id } });

Express error reporting

If you want you can configure your express middleware to automatically send you an error with the error middleware of express :

const io = require ( '@pm2/io' ) const express = require ( 'express' ) const app = express() app.use( '/toto' , () => { throw new Error ( 'ajdoijerr' ) }) app.use(io.expressErrorHandler())

Koa error reporting

We also expose a custom koa middleware to report error with a specific koa middleware :

const io = require ( '@pm2/io' ) const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const app = new Koa() app.use(pmx.koaErrorHandler()) app.use( async ctx => { ctx.throw( new Error ( 'toto' )) })

Distributed Tracing

The Distributed Tracing allows to captures and propagates distributed traces through your system, allowing you to visualize how customer requests flow across services, rapidly perform deep root cause analysis, and better analyze latency across a highly distributed set of services. If you want to enable it, here the simple options to enable:

const io = require ( '@pm2/io' ).init({ tracing : { enabled : true , detailedDatabasesCalls : true , ignoreIncomingPaths : [ /misc/ , '/api/bucket' (url, request) => { return true } ], ignoreOutgoingUrls : [], samplingRate : 0.5 } })

By default we ignore specific incoming requests (you can override this by setting ignoreIncomingPaths: [] ):

Request with the OPTIONS or HEAD method

Request fetching a static ressources ( *.js , *.css , *.ico , *.svg , .png or *webpack* )

What's get traced

When your application will receive a request from either http , https or http2 it will start a trace. After that, we will trace the following modules:

http outgoing requests

outgoing requests https outgoing requests

outgoing requests http2 outgoing requests

outgoing requests mongodb-core version 1 - 3

version 1 - 3 redis versions > 2.6

versions > 2.6 ioredis versions > 2.6

versions > 2.6 mysql version 1 - 3

version 1 - 3 mysql2 version 1 - 3

version 1 - 3 pg version > 6

version > 6 vue-server-renderer version 2

Custom Tracing API

The custom tracing API can be used to create custom trace spans. A span is a particular unit of work within a trace, such as an RPC request. Spans may be nested; the outermost span is called a root span, even if there are no nested child spans. Root spans typically correspond to incoming requests, while child spans typically correspond to outgoing requests, or other work that is triggered in response to incoming requests. This means that root spans shouldn't be created in a context where a root span already exists; a child span is more suitable here. Instead, root spans should be created to track work that happens outside of the request lifecycle entirely, such as periodically scheduled work. To illustrate:

const io = require ( '@pm2/io' ).init({ tracing : true }) const tracer = io.getTracer() app.get( '/:token' , function ( req, res ) { const token = req.params.token const customSpan = tracer.startChildSpan( 'verifyToken' , 2 ) req.Token.verifyToken(token, (err, result) => { if (err) { customSpan.addAttribute( 'error' , err.message) customSpan.end() return res.status( 500 ).send( 'error' ) } customSpan.addAttribute( 'result' , result) customSpan.end() res.send( '/user/me' ) }) }) const traceOptions = { name : 'my custom trace' , kind : '1' } plugin.tracer.startRootSpan(traceOptions, rootSpan => { rootSpan.end() });

Configuration

Global configuration object

export class IOConfig { catchExceptions?: boolean = true metrics?: { eventLoop : boolean = true , network : boolean = false , http : boolean = true , gc : boolean = true , v8 : boolean = true } actions?: { eventLoopDump?: boolean = true } profiling?: { cpuJS : boolean = true heapSnapshot : boolean = true heapSampling : boolean = true implementation : string = 'both' } tracing?: { enabled : boolean serviceName?: string outbound?: boolean samplingRate?: number, detailedDatabasesCalls?: boolean, ignoreIncomingPaths?: Array <IgnoreMatcher<httpModule.IncomingMessage>> ignoreOutgoingUrls?: Array <IgnoreMatcher<httpModule.ClientRequest>> createSpanWithNet: boolean } standalone?: boolean = false apmOptions?: { publicKey : string secretKey : string appName : string serverName?: string sendLogs?: Boolean disableLogs?: Boolean logFilter?: string | RegExp proxy?: string } }

You can pass whatever options you want to io.init , it will automatically update its configuration.

Migration Guides

2.x to 3.x

Here the list of breaking changes :

Removed io.scopedAction because of low user adoption

because of low user adoption Removed io.notify in favor of io.notifyError (droppin replacement)

in favor of (droppin replacement) Removed support for gc-stats module

module Removed Heap profiling support when using the profiler addon (which wasn't possible at all)

Removed deep-metrics support (the module that allowed to get metrics about websocket/mongo out of the box), we are working on a better solution.

Removed io.transpose

Removed io.probe() to init metrics

to init metrics Changed the configuration structure

High chance that if you used a custom configuration for io.init , you need to change it to reflect the new configuration. Apart from that and the io.notify removal, it shouldn't break the way you instanciated metrics. If you find something else that breaks please report it to us (tech@keymetrics.io).

3.x to 4.x

The only difference with the 4.x version is the new tracing system put in place, so the only changs are related to it:

Dropped the support for node 4 (you can still use the 3.x if you use node 4 but you will not have access to the distributed tracing)

(you can still use the 3.x if you use node 4 but you will not have access to the distributed tracing) Changed the tracing configuration (see options above)

Development

To auto rebuild on file change:

$ npm install $ npm run watch

To test only one file:

$ npm run unit <typescript-file-to-test.ts>

Run transpilation + test + coverage:

$ npm run test

Run transpilation + test only:

$ npm run unit < test >

Notes

Curently this package isn't compatible with amqp if you use the network metrics. We recommend to disable the metrics with the following configuration in this case :