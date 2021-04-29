❗ Important note v5 beta is now available for testing, read announcement here and report any issues that you find, code is within
v5-beta branch.
JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop.
npm install photoswipe.
bower install photoswipe.
To compile PhotoSwipe by yourself, make sure that you have Node.js, Grunt.js, Ruby and Jekyll installed, then:
1) Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/dimsemenov/PhotoSwipe.git
2) Go inside the PhotoSwipe folder that you fetched and install Node dependencies
cd PhotoSwipe && npm install
3) Run
grunt to generate the JS and CSS files in the
dist folder and the site in the
_site/ folder
grunt
Optionally:
grunt watch to automatically rebuild files (JS, CSS, demo website and documentation) when you change files in
src/ or in
website/.
grunt nosite to build just JS and CSS files (output is folder
dist/).
grunt pswpbuild to build just JS files. Param
--pswp-exclude allows to exclude modules, for example
grunt pswpbuild --pswp-exclude=history will exclude history module.
Script is licensed under MIT license with one exception: Do not create a public WordPress plugin based on it, as I will develop it. If you need to use it for a public WordPress plugin right now, please ask me by email first. Thanks!
Attribution is not required, but much appreciated, especially if you’re making a product for developers.
PhotoSwipe 4.0+ is developed by Dmitry Semenov. But initially script was created in 2011 by Code Computerlove, a digital agency in Manchester, they passed on development in March 2014. You can view source and documentation of old PhotoSwipe (<4.0) in history of this repo.