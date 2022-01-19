openbase logo
@pluritech/pluriicons

by ionic-team
3.0.5

Premium hand-crafted icons built by Ionic, for Ionic apps and web apps everywhere 🌎

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

15.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Pluriicons

this repository is a clone from ionicons. We from Pluritech need to include some icons in our projects that should be compatible with ionic-angular components.

Ionicons

Premium icons for Ionic. Designed by @benjsperry.

Note: All brand icons are trademarks of their respective owners. The use of these trademarks does not indicate endorsement of the trademark holder by Drifty, nor vice versa.

Visit ionicons.com and check out the search feature, which has keywords identifying common icon names and styles. For example, if you search for “arrow” we call up every icon that could possibly be used as an arrow. We’ve also included each icon’s class name for easy copy/pasting when you’re developing!

We intend for this icon pack to be used with Ionic, but it’s by no means limited to it. Use them wherever you see fit, personal or commercial. They are free to use and licensed under MIT.

License

Ionicons is licensed under the MIT license.

