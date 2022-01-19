Ionicons

Premium icons for Ionic. Designed by @benjsperry.

Note: All brand icons are trademarks of their respective owners. The use of these trademarks does not indicate endorsement of the trademark holder by Drifty, nor vice versa.

Visit ionicons.com and check out the search feature, which has keywords identifying common icon names and styles. For example, if you search for “arrow” we call up every icon that could possibly be used as an arrow. We’ve also included each icon’s class name for easy copy/pasting when you’re developing!

We intend for this icon pack to be used with Ionic, but it’s by no means limited to it. Use them wherever you see fit, personal or commercial. They are free to use and licensed under MIT.

License

Ionicons is licensed under the MIT license.