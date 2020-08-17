🏚
|This package was merged into
redux-devtools monorepo. Please refer to that repository for the latest updates, issues and pull requests.
Resizable dockable react component.
http://alexkuz.github.io/react-dock/demo/
$ npm i -S react-dock
render() {
return (
<Dock position='right' isVisible={this.state.isVisible}>
{/* you can pass a function as a child here */}
<div onClick={() => this.setState({ isVisible: !this.state.isVisible })}>X</div>
</Dock>
);
}
|Prop Name
|Description
|position
|Side to dock (
left,
right,
top or
bottom). Default is
left.
|fluid
|If
true, resize dock proportionally on window resize.
|size
|Size of dock panel (width or height, depending on
position). If this prop is set,
Dock is considered as a controlled component, so you need to use
onSizeChange to track dock resizing. Value is a fraction of window width/height, if
fluid is true, or pixels otherwise
|defaultSize
|Default size of dock panel (used for uncontrolled
Dock component)
|isVisible
|If
true, dock is visible
|dimMode
|If
none - content is not dimmed, if
transparent - pointer events are disabled (so you can click through it), if
opaque - click on dim area closes the dock. Default is
opaque
|duration
|Animation duration. Should be synced with transition animation in style properties
|dimStyle
|Style for dim area
|dockStyle
|Style for dock
|zIndex
|Z-index for wrapper
|onVisibleChange
|Fires when
Dock wants to change
isVisible (when opaque dim is clicked, in particular)
|onSizeChange
|Fires when
Dock wants to change
size
|children
|Dock content - react elements or function that returns an element. Function receives an object with these state values:
{ position, isResizing, size, isVisible }