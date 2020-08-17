position Side to dock ( left , right , top or bottom ). Default is left .

fluid If true , resize dock proportionally on window resize.

size Size of dock panel (width or height, depending on position ). If this prop is set, Dock is considered as a controlled component, so you need to use onSizeChange to track dock resizing. Value is a fraction of window width/height, if fluid is true, or pixels otherwise

defaultSize Default size of dock panel (used for uncontrolled Dock component)

isVisible If true , dock is visible

dimMode If none - content is not dimmed, if transparent - pointer events are disabled (so you can click through it), if opaque - click on dim area closes the dock. Default is opaque

duration Animation duration. Should be synced with transition animation in style properties

dimStyle Style for dim area

dockStyle Style for dock

zIndex Z-index for wrapper

onVisibleChange Fires when Dock wants to change isVisible (when opaque dim is clicked, in particular)

onSizeChange Fires when Dock wants to change size